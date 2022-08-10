Cheyney University provides laptops for all students

Cheyney University will distribute Dell Latitude laptops to all students when they arrive on campus for the fall semester and prior to the first day of class on Aug. 22. The university currently has 625 students.
Incoming students in subsequent semesters will receive laptops when they are registered and enrolled in classes. Students will also receive IT support through Dell and can maintain the latest programs through regular software and maintenance updates.
The laptops will be equipped with e-textbooks so students will not have to purchase physical textbooks for their classes. Cheyney previously provided students with tablets.
The university is paying for the laptops with federal COVID-19 relief funding that was made available in response to meeting technology demands during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.