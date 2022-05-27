Universal Audenried Charter High School inducted 42 students into its National Honor Society, the first chapter at the South Philadelphia school.
The inaugural induction was held Wednesday evening at the school at 3301 Tasker Street.
The National Honor Society has been a pioneer among student organizations that recognize outstanding students since 1921. Audenreid's 42 scholars exemplify the society's four pillars and thrive in the areas of academics, service, leadership and character all while maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher. With a National Honor Society (NHS) chapter at Universal Audenried Charter High School, the students will have a place where they can hone their leadership skills—and receive the recognition they’ve earned, school officials said in a statement.
National Honor Society Director Nara Lee welcomed the students into its ranks with a prepared statement: "I’m honored to welcome you to the National Honor Society family, and I look forward to building a better school community together," Lee said in the statement. "... while we believe in the value and power of recognition, being a member of NHS is far more than academia. Our program is about elevating the culture of an entire community through everyday scholarship, service, leadership, and character—and your students have shown a commitment to these shared values."
