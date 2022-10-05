Charles Henry Fuller Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, of natural causes, his wife confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 83.
His most notable work was titled "A Soldier’s Play," which opened on Nov. 20, 1981, at the Negro Ensemble Company and ran for 468 performances. The original cast included Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson.
The play won the Pulitzer Prize as well as the New York Drama Critics’ Award for Best American Play and the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Mystery. Fuller later wrote a screenplay adaptation titled "A Soldier’s Story," which received an Oscar nomination in 1985. The cast
Fuller was born in Philadelphia on March 5, 1939. He started out as a poet, and his time in high school laid the groundwork for his future as a writer. Following high school, Fuller attended Villanova University from 1956 to 1958.
After leaving Villanova, he joined the Army and served for four years in South Korea and Japan.
His plays frequently deal with themes of war and the military as a result of his service, and they are greatly impacted by his personal experiences. Fuller concluded his education shortly after returning to civilian life in Philadelphia in 1962.
"My father and his work have inspired many people," his son, David Fuller, told The Philadelphia Tribune. "Your voice is important; it needs and should be heard. Stay on the path the Creator has set for you and, most of all, do what you love," he continued.
Fuller had several off-Broadway triumphs in the 1970s. The Negro Ensemble Company staged "The Perfect Party," "The Brownsville Raid," and "Zooman and the Sign." Fuller received two Obie Awards for "Zooman and the Sign," a prize given for off-Broadway shows.
"It has been my greatest honour to perform his words on both stage and screen, his genius will be missed," actor David Alan Grier said in an online tribute.
On July 30, 2021, the Philadelphia Mural Arts program and the Mighty Writers created a mural in Fuller's honor on West Girard Avenue. It was painted by Philadelphia artist Ernel Martinez.
Fuller was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Nesbitt.
In addition to his son David, he is survived by his wife, Claire; stepson, Ian Prieto; a daughter-in-law; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are pending.
