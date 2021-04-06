Charles Edward Brown, who worked for more than 37 years as an engineer, passed away on March 27, 2021. Brown was 59.
After graduating from Yeadon High School in 1979, Brown received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from George Washington University in 1983.
Brown was a great athlete at Yeadon High School. He played football and basketball during his scholastic career. Brown was a star in both sports.
He developed a love of sports at an early age. He spent his summer months at Oscar Robertson’s and Walt Frazier’s basketball camps. Robertson and Frazier are Hall of Famers. The knowledge and experienced served him well in both sports during his high school years.
He was widely known as “Bear,” from many of his friends in Yeadon because he was dominant player in basketball and football. In addition to his athletic prowess, he exhibited excellent sportsmanship, earning respect from his teammates and opponents on and off the field.
More than 40 years ago, he met his sweetheart, Yvette Miller, at an engineering career fair. He offered to drive her home, but after walking to the car, discovered it had been stolen. They joked about his “phantom Nova” for years. Ever since, they developed a great relationship. They were married in 1986 and together had one daughter, Adrienne (Washington), who is the delight of their lives.
Growing up watching baseball games at Connie Mack Stadium and Wrigley Field, Brown’s dream was to visit marquee stadiums before they were replaced. He and Yvette set out to experience a game in every Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium.
With Adrienne in tow, they completed their quest and expanded the bucket list of stadiums to include the Arizona Cactus and Florida Grapefruit League spring training venues. After traveling across the United States and Canada, they embarked on a parallel journey to attend a football game in each National Football League (NFL) stadium. No matter who was playing, Brown donned in his vintage Reggie White Eagles jersey. The family traveled to more than 20 NFL stadiums, including a trip to Wembley Stadium in London to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play during their 2017-18 Super Bowl championship season. Brown fostered his love of sports with his daughter, Adrienne, teaching her how to professionally score individual plays during baseball games, bonding with her over SportsRadio 94WIP, and supporting her internships with MLB and several NFL teams. Brown was thrilled that Adrienne has carried on their love of sports, as she currently pursues her Juris Doctor and Master of Science in Sports Management degrees at the University of Florida.
When Adrienne was younger, Brown would take his “Kiddo” to the batting cages on weekends during softball season. It was their favorite time of year. He encouraged Adrienne to bat in the cages with the higher speed pitches, even if it was unlikely she would see pitches as fast in games. It was there Brown taught Adrienne, “Never be afraid of what is coming at you. Develop a routine to approach your fear and you’ll make it through.”
Outside of the softball season, they would play tennis or have a catch at a park. Cherishing those outings, it sparked the pair to watch professional games on television at home through the years.
Brown, a former Boy Scout, was known as a kind and gentle soul at home, within his community and at work. He was attentive to things that were special or sentimental to others, and would routinely send an article or a special note to a friend reminding them of things they used to do, places they used to go, or things that brought them joy and laughter. He would prepare for special events, anniversaries and holidays well in advance, as evidenced by his wife finding her Valentine’s Day card and gift weeks after he had been hospitalized. This final gift will always be treasured.
Brown was born on April 6, 1961, in Philadelphia and is the son of Marie Brown and the Rev. Gilbert Clark.
Brown is survived by his wife of 34 years, Yvette Brown; daughter, Adrienne Washington, and son-in-law Brenton Washington; mother, Marie Brown; father, the Rev. Gilbert Clark; and aunt, Margaret Brown. He is preceded in death by his uncle, Charles Brown; his grandmother, Mary “Nana” Hansley; grandfather, James Edward Brown; great grandfathers, Jesse Jones (Margaret) and Olen Ballard. His memory will be cherished by a host of relatives and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, April 10 at Memorial Church of God in Christ, 747 Buck Lane, Haverford, Pa. The public visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The private family service will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, streaming services are being offered at www.cwoodfh.com.
