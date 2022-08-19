WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charlene Curtis, the first African-American women's head basketball coach at Temple University, died Thursday. She was 67.
After her career from from 1990 to 1995 at Temple, Curtis was hired at Wake Forest in 1997, becoming the first Black women's head basketball coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference. She served in that role through the 2004 season.
The ACC she died after a battle with cancer.
"Charlene was a pioneer in the sport of women's basketball, but more importantly, she was an amazing individual," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. "Her kindness and class resonated throughout her life, and she will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her and her inspiring spirit."
Curtis played basketball at Radford University shortly after the passage of Title IX in 1972 and become the school's first 1,000-point scorer, male or female, and a member of its Hall of Fame. She majored in music and joined a Radford women's basketball team that didn't offer scholarships at the time.
Curtis would open many more doors in the ensuing decades, earning a graduate degree from the University of Virginia while coaching under legendary head coach Debbie Ryan, eventually succeeding her old coach Pat Bennett at Radford at just 29 years old in 1984.
During her tenure as Radford head coach through 1990, her teams were 121-53, winning two Big South Titles. She was named the Big South Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1990. Curtis remains second all-time in women’s basketball winning percentage among Big South coaches.
Temple hired Curtis as its new coach in 1990 to succeed Linda McDonald, who resigned after 10 years to become coach at Minnesota. "Beyond her excellent basketball coaching record, Ms. Curtis is a very bright and well-rounded individual," Temple president Peter Liacouras said at the time. "Her record and reputation are the same: She cares about and develops her players as student achievers and good citizens."
When she moved to Wake Forest, Curtis said she knew that for that door to remain open for African-American coaches after her, she would need to make sure her student-athletes had chances to succeed not just on the court, but beyond, according to a story on the Wake Forest University Athletics website, godeacs.com
"Yes, we wanted to win basketball games," Curtis said. "But the educator in me was always (saying), let's provide opportunities so these student-athletes can be successful when they leave here. That they don't just leave Wake Forest with a Wake Forest degree, that they leave Wake Forest with a Wake Forest education."
Later, Curtis worked in the ACC league office as the supervisor of officials for women's basketball for 11 years, retiring in 2019. Along with her ACC job, Curtis spent that time as the coordinator of women's basketball officials for the Southern Conference, the Big South and the Colonial Athletic Association.
Curtis is survived by her partner of 24 years, Sharolyn Grant, and her sister and brother-in-law Millicent and Byrl Wright.
