"They did what they had to do! But what about us good kids?" said ninth-grade student Jhanejah Boone, 15. She was responding to the new rule from Philly's Fashion District at 9th and Market that says teens 18 and under may not shop at the mall without a chaperone age 23 or older.
The rule was implemented, Monday, after nearly 400 teens, some as young as 13, caused a disturbance at the mall about two weeks ago, that got the police involved. Now, everyone is affected.
"It's a bit much," said Boone, but she understands. She was on her way home from school with a small group of friends who stood to talk outside of the Clothes-pin. The young people are all students from nearby Freire High School's tech program, 20th and Chestnut in center city.
"Like, what if I bought a ticket for the movies in advance --what am I going to do with it?" asked Boone. "And yesterday, I wanted to buy a new hoodie and the mall was right there! But I had to go somewhere else to buy it because of the time! Oh, I got my hoodie, but I had to travel out of my way," she said. "And does it have to start as early as 2 pm? They should change it to like 4 pm. or something. There are good kids in this city. There are cameras everywhere and if you do something wrong, like steal, you could get your photo plastered everywhere- people should think about that!"
"I agree with the new rule," said her friends, Justice Miller and Semaj Jones. "It is long overdue. The kids were terrorizing people. Now they've banned us all (during the afternoons) but before this, they gave kids chance after chance," said Miller.
Mother of a sixth-grader from Freire Middle School, Fanita Mitchell, said, it's about time. "It's a good idea to certain point. Some kids are out of control and disrespectful," said Mitchell. "Some people have been hurt by kids," like the old man who was kicked by that group of young people who put a cone on his head and the woman who was beat up by students who got out of a school trip line and stole her credit cards. Those incidents were not at the mall, but she said it makes some people reluctant to confront groups of kids. "I know that not all kids are into that violent stuff."
Mitchell brings here son to school everyday and picks him up. "He's a good kid," she said, "but he isn't quite ready to take the bus by himself, yet." She'll be around if he wants to stop in the mall, which is literally across the street from the middle school. "I wouldn't even mind taking some of the other kids with me," she said.
Another problem, parents don't discipline their kids enough, anymore, said Mitchell. " You can't even pop 'em when they're out of control," like the old days because there are so many rules, she said. They might call a cop and accuse you of child abuse, or something. "Some kids act like they have authority over their own parents...so the parents give up."
Some of the younger kids from Freire Middle School said they ran into the rule, Monday afternoon, when it officially took effect. "Someone told me I couldn't go in without id, so I just left," said a fifth-grader. He didn't know about the rule, yet. "The guy was young, like 19, who told me. He was nice."
"And that's not all," said the student. " I couldn't even go to the CVS next door to buy a lemon cake. They said no, we're not allowed in."
"So they just got gyped out of like ten dollars?" said a friends of his, also a fifth-grader.
"Some kids messed it up for everyone," said a seventh grader from the school. "They should find out who they are and go after those kids."
Monica Governor-Carter, 11, said," I would still go with my mom --she would let me go with her."
The Philadelphia Fashion District has of course, the AMC movie theater and a popular group of stores including Aeropostale, Forever 21, Journey's, Ardene, Easy Pickins, the Primark and the Express Factory Outlet, plus Starbucks, a Chinese restaurant and a small chicken and fries place.
The mall's hours are 11 am - 7 pm, Monday through Friday; 10 am -8 pm Fridays and Saturdays; and 12 pm -6 pm Sundays. But after two pm they will kick out anyone underage without a big brother or sister or parent who is at least 23. And groups larger than four persons are no longer allowed without a an age 23-plus adult to monitor them.
"It's dumb," said Manai Moore. "Not everyone was even doing anything--some people are mature and know better."
"I would ask my mom if I could stay and shop for a while, but now they have this rule," said 12-year-old Taylor Clark.
Freire Middle School Dean, Chris Hines, also a coach for the school, said he can see where the businesses are coming from. "I agree with it. These people ruined it for the majority of people who know how to compose themselves and obey laws and rules," he said. "So now, everyone get peanalised. Some people believe they are about all rules and law. Without rules, we won't have a Fashion District."
Hines said he has heard from Dunkin Donuts, near the school that some kids were coming and grabbing sugar packets and not buying anything, sometimes. Now, they aren't letting the kids in, either, he said. And CVS has called him to say that one or two kids were stealing small items. They didn't have them arrested--just kicked them out-- but they called the school and asked us to talk to the guilty parties, sometime-- so he doesn't blame the businesses.
