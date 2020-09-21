With Philadelphia reporting a low response rate, state Rep. Morgan Cephas (D-192) is hosting another free event to help her neighbors complete the 2020 Census ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 outside her district office at 5921 Lancaster Ave.

“This opportunity only comes once every 10 years and time is running out for people to make sure they are counted,” Cephas said. “At last check, Philadelphia’s census response rate was around 55%, which is well less than Pennsylvania’s rate of approximately 68%. I’m holding these free, accessible events to not only help my constituents fill out the form but educate them on what’s at stake for every person that does not participate.”

Cephas applauded the more than 80 individuals who came out to Carroll Park to be counted this past Saturday for a similar census event she put together with state Sen. Vincent Hughes and Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.

“When everyone is counted, we all benefit,” Cephas explained. “I am proud to team up with community leaders on the federal, state and local levels to make sure Pennsylvanians don’t miss out on our fair share of federal dollars to invest in schools, roads, health care, food security and assistance programs that so many families rely on, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Cephas added she is offering additional census assistance from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Overbrook Plaza, 5610 Lancaster Ave.