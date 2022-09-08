The members of Masjid Al-Mujahideen have been serving the people of Philadelphia for nearly 40 years after its founding the early 1980s.
Imam Khalil Salaam is their present senior imam. Salaam transitioned into this role at Masjid Al-Mujahideen following the passing of Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid earlier this year.
Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid was a community ambassador and a member of many advisory councils around the community, including One Click organization, an organization that dealt with community delevopment and violence in Philadelphia. Abdur-Rashid was the head of the Islamic Chaplain department of the Philadelphia Prison System.
Imam Salaam wants to continue working with the community by building upon the foundation created by community founders.
“I really want to build on the huge foundation that was laid by the founders of this community and this transition came from us losing our previous imam in January,” said Imam Salaam.
“Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid was the imam here since its inception, for almost 40years, and in this particular masjid for about 38 years," said Salaam. "This is the only imam and leader that this community had known, and they built a strong foundation that's rooted in family and community and as simply as I can say it, enjoying what is right and forbidding what’s wrong.”
“What’s important to me is just building upon what was already laid in this community,” Salaam said.
For the last six months Salaam has been focused on engaging with members and keeping the community unified.
“At this point, six months in, some of my day to day responsibilities include leading the prayers; we have five pairs throughout the day,"said Salaam. "Giving religious speeches on Friday and facilitating any other meetings that are [centered] around the progression of the community at large, whether at the masjid or things that we want to do in the local community.”
Salaam also makes time for daily studying in his busy schedule.
According to imam Salaam, Masjid Al-Mujahideen is most known for their involvement in the community and love for family.
“I've been reorganizing my office and came across an article, I believe it was written in 1991, and there’s a picture of Imam Asim and another brother standing in front of the masjid,” said Salaam.
In that story the journalist wrote about their efforts to rid their neighborhood of illegal drug use.
“They'd already been cleaning the streets themselves, but at this point, they have partnered with the police department, to continue cleaning the streets," said Salaam.
Imam Salaam believes an essential part of the masjid is its commitment to bettering the community.
"I think that's one of the unique things or transcending things about the community, is once this masjid was established there were community owners who were on the ground workers, who have been putting in the actual efforts, the day to day workers, not only benefited the Muslims in the masjid but also benefited the community at large.”
Salaam shared that in addition to strengthening the community within and outside of the masjid, developing strong families is something that is of paramount importance.
He believes that “having that extended family [in the masjid]” is what draws people to Masjid Al-Mujahideen.
“I think it’s also that we speak the language in which our people understand,” said Salaam. “On the level that they are on. I think that most people, when they talk about our masjid, they talk about it being family oriented. There were five families that were founders of the masjid.”
Those founding families were the Abdur-Rashids, Adbul-Hadis, Abdus-Salaams, Abdullahs, and Abdus-Shahids.
“They have combined over 70 offspring. And from that created this culture of the importance of a family, long marriages, healthy relationships between parent and child and so forth,” said Salaam.
Salaam believes that their members are able to find a “sense of belonging and accountability.”
“Everybody knows everybody. When you come into the community, you're going to get to know each other. By name, by trade. One of the things that is beautiful to me is that if you’re not around, people will ask about you,” said Salaam.
Masjid Al-Mujahideen offers various classes and opportunities to bond.
“We have multiple classes throughout the week and all of the classes are free and is something that we would like to expand on,” said Salaam.
On Mondays at 6:30 p.m., there is an Arabic class for anyone that wants to learn the language. Quranic Sciences class takes place on Thursdays and on Fridays there are two classes. Jummah prayer is Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., and that evening there is a Fundamentals of Islam class at 7 p.m., and a Hadith class at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday mornings there is a Jawala scout program, which is the masjid’s boys scout program from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Once a month, per Saturday of every month, we clean streets on 60th Street. Just trying to keep the streets clean is the first step," said Salaam. "We start from 60th and Pine to 60th and Osage Ave. The more volunteers we get the more we expand out."
The masjid also offers a class on Janazah, the basics in preparations for Muslim funerals.
"Quarterly, we normally have a class which is pretty much a funeral class but we teach the common folk how to properly prepare someone's body to be buried,” said Salaam.
There is also a moon sighing class that is available quarterly.
“The masjid hosts a health clinic annually and a family cookout,” said Salaam. “I want to mention that we [Muslims] have the Riyadh, which is the national athletic competition and conference for Muslims. It's been going on for about over 35 years.”
It takes place in different parts of the country and is expected to return in 2023 after breaking due to COVID-19 and will be held in Philadelphia.
Ultimately, Salaam wants people to understand how important it is to be “tied-in” somewhere.
“One thing that's important to me is unity. Therefore, I believe unity should be rooted in what's right and forbidding the wrong,” said Salaam. “It’s important in this day and time to be tied in somewhere. Whether its at Masjid Mujahideen or any other masjid or community. Having that tie-in where people care about you or are going to support you with all of the stuff going on in the world right now, I think it’s critical to have a place that you call home and when you’re not around, people look for you,” said Salaam.
