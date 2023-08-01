Center City District and partners brought a festive atmosphere to Dilworth Park Tuesday afternoon for the celebration of Restaurant Week's 20th anniversary in September.
The six-day event that saw 45 restaurants offer fixed-price dinners in September 2003 has grown into two weeks in the fall and now winter, with double the participants. This September will also be the first edition since two Philadelphia restaurants took home national James Beard awards in May.
Instead of a ribbon-cutting, business and civic leaders tore a gigantic ceremonial baguette to mark the launch. Kelly Harbinson, District Director of the Mid-Atlantic Region for reservation website Open Table, discussed what Restaurant Week has done for the local restaurant sector.
"We are invested and investing in Philadelphia as a tourist and food destination," she said, "As we continue to build out of COVID, we are here for restaurants and the restaurants that make this community special and great."
Running Sunday, September 10th through Saturday, September 23rd, three course dinners will be offered by participating restaurants for $45, excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity. Some will offer a premium option at $60 per person instead of the $45. Next month will also be the premiere of a two-course lunch option for $20.
Restaurant Week has become a fixture for many in the city and region. Some schedule a visit to the city from the suburbs for dinner, while others make after-work plans or in anticipation of hosting friends or family visiting the area.
Olivier Desaintmartin, chef and owner at Caribou Cafe on Walnut Street, has welcomed guests for Restaurant Week since it started in 2003. He talked about what the annual event has done to elevate Philadelphia's profile in the American culinary scene.
"Philadelphia really became a restaurant town in the late 90s," Desaintmartin said. "Restaurant Week really put Philadelphia on the restaurant map. It brought such a vibe in Center City that you can hear it all the way in South Jersey and the Main Line."
Tuesday's launch event featured performers, a cocktail making demonstration, and arts and crafts for children.
