The speech. The impact. The unraveling. The hope.
‘Tell ‘em about the dream, Martin!’
And so he did.
When gospel singer Mahalia Jackson urged the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to share his dream, he used poetry and passion to demand that America live up to "the true meaning of it's creed:" Freedom and justice for all. His sermon rocked the 250,000 on hand at the Lincoln Memorial. Broadcast live, his words shook a nation, a world, where marginalized citizens and their oppressors, alike, woke up and took heed.
‘Let freedom ring…’
The speech shook many from complacency and urged Washington to pass laws designed to end oppression and ensure Blacks could vote. In areas of the world where people were indentured to discrimination, words of the dream hit hard. They resonated in South Africa, where an indigenous Black majority was subjected to white minority rule. The words rang true in Northern Ireland, where some Irish suffered a sort of apartheid of their own. The dream resonated with the United Nations, which subsequently ordered the end of racial discrimination worldwide.
‘The sweltering heat of oppression’ returns
America’s devotion to equality has always ebbed and flowed. Right now, freedom's river is shallow as legislators and laypeople alike stoke racism and division for political and financial gain. These new enemies of the dream are using sophisticated new methods to restore old fashioned Jim Crow. The most clever among them are using King's own dream to fuel their fire.
The hope
Today, there are those stepping forward despite the hard charge backward. Black men and women have marched through "the sweltering heat of oppression" to now lead America's four largest cities. America now has a smart and fair Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, invited by a president who seems to share the dream.
