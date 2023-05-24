Philadelphia police arrested Brian Amerman, 18, for two carjackings near 6500 Roosevelt Blvd., recently. His accomplice, Mustafa Elimitwalli, 19, was also arrested and arraigned this week. ---Photo courtesy Phillypolice.com
The Philadelphia Police and U.S. Marshals recently arrested Brian Amerman, 18, and a co-conspirator Mustafa Elimitwalli, for two carjackings in the 6500 block of Roosevelt Blvd. Amerman was also charged with a shooting in the area and had been sought on a bench warrant for a probation violation.
The D.A.'s office is seeking to hold Amerman on $3 million bail --$1 million per incident.
According to authorities, Amerman will be charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property VIFA 6105/6106/6108 and related offenses for carjackings on May 12th and May 17th.
He will also be charged with with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, illegal gun charges and related offenses for a shooting on May 17th, in the same Roosevelt Mall area in the Northeast.
Investigators used surveillance video along with Instagram posts to identify the suspects and develop charges. He will held in police custody awaiting a pre-trial hearing.
Police are still seeking four suspects in a separate carjacking in Wissinoming. A 59-year-old male victim told police that four unknown Black men dressed in all black, approached him on May 23rd at 2:30 am in the 6200 block of Jackson Street.
The gunmen shined a flashlight in his eyes and forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The victim was forced to the ground, according to police reports, and the suspects fled in the victim's burgandy, 2017 Nissan Maxima. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Northeast Detective Division.
Adding to the list of gunviolence incidents in the city: There was a shooting, Wednesday in the 22nd police district at Gratz and Susquehanna Avenues. One victim was shot in the arm, and the second was shot in the right eye and in the chest. The incident took place at 2:51 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Public Affairs.
In the 35th district, Wednesday, a Black male was shot multiple times near the 1500 block of N. 67th Street in Ogontz. The victim died at 3 pm., said Officer Eric McLaurin.
