bail

Philadelphia police arrested Brian Amerman, 18,  for two carjackings near 6500 Roosevelt Blvd., recently. His accomplice, Mustafa Elimitwalli, 19, was also arrested and arraigned this week.  ---Photo courtesy Phillypolice.com

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The Philadelphia Police and U.S. Marshals recently arrested Brian Amerman, 18, and a co-conspirator Mustafa Elimitwalli, for two carjackings in the 6500 block of Roosevelt Blvd. Amerman was also charged with a shooting in the area and had been sought on a bench warrant for a probation violation. 

The D.A.'s office is seeking to hold Amerman on $3 million bail --$1 million per incident.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.