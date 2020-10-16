Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic it is refreshing to see Caribbean leaders caring enough to create an initiative to support local restaurants.
Christopher Chaplin, Jamaica’s consul general in Philadelphia, and Karren Dunkley, the Northeast representative for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, issued a press release on Oct. 1 that introduced the “Taste the Islands Philly” campaign, which runs throughout October.
The slogan of the Jamaica Northeast Diaspora Region is “Delivering on the promise of a bright future for this generation and the next.”
This duo has definitely put these words into action.
Chaplin and Dunkley decided to convene a working group to discuss how best to support small businesses in Philadelphia that have been adversely affected by the pandemic. The outcome of this collaborative brainstorming was to launch a campaign to support and promote the Caribbean restaurants in the area.
Simply put, Philadelphians are encouraged to put their money where their mouth is and purchase the good eats of area Caribbean restaurants during the month of October. The sponsors and supporters are executing this campaign via various social media platforms and socially distanced in-person visits.
“Taste the Islands Philly, is an open invitation to all Philadelphians,” said Dunkley, who noted that restaurant owners were eager to participate. “This campaign focuses on the value, taste, and nutrition while also giving people an opportunity to experience the Caribbean culture through food.”
Dunkley adds that the campaign is endorsed and supported by local organizations such as the Caribbean Festival Committee, Young Caribbean Professionals Network, Team Jamaica Bickle Philadelphia, Jamaica Trade Council and Jamaicans United.
Carl Lewis, owner of the 48th Street Grill at 310 S 48th St. in Philadelphia, said he agreed with the shutdown to keep everyone safe. Prior to COVID-19 he incorporated an automated system (“Toast Platform) that gave customers the ability to order online.
“This key decision has kept my restaurant afloat,” he explained. “Unfortunately, I have lost 85- 90% of my catering business since University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University are mostly virtual."
Lewis points out that 48th Street Grill continues to follow the city's guideline for COVID.
“For instance, all employees at this restaurant wear a [face] mask,” he said, “customers are scanned as they enter my establishment, and the dining room is sanitized nightly. I have recently remodeled and there is indoor and outdoor dining at 50% capacity.
"I hope to continue to provide excellent food to my strong customer base because they are responsible for my sustainability. I am having difficulty finding committed employees,” Lewis said.
Michael Clarke of Reef Restaurant and Lounge at 605 S 3rd St. in Philadelphia has been successful at the location for 17 years but the pandemic caused him to close the restaurant for several months.
“The lounge had a lot of parties and we lost that business,” he said in noting the difficulties. “We could not seat people inside.
“We reopened July 1," Clarke recalled. "We had a difficult time obtaining an outside permit from the city of Philadelphia but it finally came through. We lost staff and had to reduce hours of operation. Business has now picked up because of 50% capacity.
"It is always difficult for any business to shut down; but it was the right thing to do. Right now, there are mixed messages about COVID from the top (Trump) and you have to question whether or not they are being honest. Despite all of that, we hope to maintain our businesses and hope things will get back to what it used to be.
Currently there are 16 participating restaurants, among them are Reef Restaurant and Lounge, Ron’s Caribbean Café, 48th Street Grill, Cherish, Talk of the Town, Jamaica D’s, Carib Grill, K & J Diner and Little Delicious.
Chaplin and Dunkley remind patrons that they can order Caribbean food for takeout or delivery by visiting a list of participating restaurants at http://www.janed.org.
