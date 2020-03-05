The coronavirus is no respecter of persons or countries. That said, many are probably wondering, “What is the coronavirus?”
It is a virus, officially known as COVID-19, that causes respiratory issues, fever, cough and shortness of breath. It can cause pneumonia and even death.
Online news reports states that the virus was identified in the 1960s but at that time, it only affected animals. Scientists have confirmed that the coronavirus has evolved to now infect people. Yes, the scare is real. It is now spreading rapidly over the global.
The person-to-person infection of the coronavirus was first uncovered in China, where the number of infected people is mind-blowing. According to reports, over 8,000 infections tied to the illness have lead to more than 3,000 deaths in that country.
Despite the huge numbers of deaths, it also means that people are surviving the virus. China and other governments have implemented measures to contain the disease. The containment became more urgent and challenging with reports of the spread to other countries being all over the news and the Internet.
Infected people have since turned up Iran and Italy, which closed all schools and colleges for the remainder of this month to hamper any further escalation in their respective nations. The thought that this same scenario could play out in the United States is very real.
Now the United States has confirmed cases in about 10 states, including New York. One possibly case is being checked in New Jersey. The one suspected case in Pennsylvania proved to be negative.
As the fear of the coronavirus heightens in the United States, many Caribbean Americans watching U.S. news reports are also having high anxiety about the spread to family members here as well as on the islands.
We recently spoke with our aunt who lives in Kingston, Jamaica. She was in a panic because she is fixating on the news, with reports that two cruise ships had been turned away from docking on the island. She kept repeating, “This is dangerous you know, really serious.”
All we could do is try to calm her down and point out that the Jamaican government, like others, is taking the necessary steps to protect her and her fellow islanders.
The Caribbean governments are concerned because their countries’ economies thrive mainly on tourism. There are millions of tourists who travel to the Caribbean “paradise” each year. In 2017, for instance, 4.3 million tourist visited Jamaica.
There were no cases of the virus found in the Caribbean until a few days ago, when it was reported that an Italian national was taken to a hospital in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. Considering Dominican Republic has a population of over 10 million people and it shares a border with Haiti, it is a cause for concern.
News reports have also confirmed three additional coronavirus cases on the island of Guadeloupe. The infected patients were placed in isolation in a hospital in St. Martin.
In response to these scary events, many Caribbean countries have denied entry to charter flights and cruise ships from high risk areas — a move that jeopardizes an already taxed economy that depends heavily on tourism.
It is comforting to learn that the Caribbean Public Health Agency has switched its response to the virus from low to high alert. What does this mean? CARPHA continues to collaborate with the World Health Organization to put measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Dr. Joy St. John, executive director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency, continues to assure Caribbean people that the coronavirus risk remains low since there are no direct flights from China or other high-risk countries. Also, by the time travelers arrive in the region, they have been screened multiple times.
Caribbean Americans, we are not immune from catching this respiratory disease. The news of its rapid spread is no hype. People, we must remember to follow the directions of health officials, who urge the use of hand sanitizers.
Other precautions include washing your hands with soap and water, limiting handshakes, using a glove to pump gasoline at service stations, opening doors with your fist or hip (if possible) and changing your clothes when you get home.
Our children bring home a lot of germs from school. They should practice changing their clothes also.
These are not sure-fired ways to avoid contracting the virus but they can help. And one more thing, God does not give us a spirit of fear — so live life.
