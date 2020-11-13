We are all feeling energized and empowered by the recent election; even though there is still a bit of a haze, a looming shadow, being cast over the lawfulness regarding the outcome.
Caribbean Americans are just as proud as Asians -- the Indian diaspora to be exact -- of Kamala Harris, a descendant of a Jamaica father, Donald Harris, and an Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan. The media cannot cover enough stories about the first female vice president, who is also a woman of color and a child of immigrants. Wow!
I bet her mom and dad had no clue of who they were raising. Her mom had no idea that she was giving birth to a female child who would hold the office of the vice president of the United States of America.
It is amazing, but yet not surprising, that Shirley Anita Chisholm was Harris’ role model. It is not surprising because Chisholm too is a descendant of immigrant parents. Her father was a factory worker from Guyana and her mother was a seamstress from Barbados.
Chisholm was the first African-American congresswoman to represent a “reapportioned” district in the Brooklyn section of New York. Her nickname was “Fighting Shirley Chisholm" because she was a go-getter and she did not take “no stuff.” In 1972, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination. Although she did not win, she left an indelible mark on history.
It is clear why Harris would look up to this strong Black woman who did not let the norms of her time stop her from going after her political dreams. In the same way Harris has shattered glass ceilings and stepped out as a leader among her peers.
Stories have been published about her in the Guardian that she was known for “mobilizing the children in her neighborhood to protest rules that they did not like. She went to the prom without a date so that others who were not asked to go would participate and not feel left out. As a college student at both Howard University and the University of California, she won many internships and excelled at the top her class. She was the first female district attorney of San Francisco, the first female attorney general of California, the first Indian American in the US Senate, the first Indian American candidate of a major party to run for vice-president.”
Of course her critics can point to many other reasons why they feel that she does not deserve the vice presidency but the Caribbean Americans who we spoke to had nothing but positive things to say about her. We asked them if they had an opportunity what would they say to her.
Arlette James from St. Vincent and the Grenadines said, “I would congratulate her on all she has accomplished leading up to the honor of becoming the first black and female vice president. I would also let her know how elated I am to see someone who looks like me in such a position. I would implore upon her to not only be the face of those who have long gone unseen in American politics, but a voice and powerful agent of change to help lead this country into a new way of understanding/supporting people of color and immigrants alike.
Michael Lee from Jamaica said, “We are proud of you and we are very happy for you. You are the embodiment of strength and hard work. You have demonstrated resilience and courage to the world. Discipline determination and persistence paid off. Your victory could not have come at a more opportune moment when the world is in turmoil. You are our beacon of light to illuminate our path, an oasis in the desert. We love you, we honor you. May you continue to be of service to humanity, impacting millions of lives. Together we all can make this world a better, leaving it better than we inherited it. The journey ahead is long and challenging. We can be pioneers in laying the foundation for a brighter future for all. Nuff respect love and honor.”
Jimmy Destin from Jamaica said that he would simply ask her to not forget about the struggles of your people. “You have a big job to do and you have to represent all people but let your work speak for you."
When a strong Black woman like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris enters a man’s world there will be many obstacles to overcome. We would like to congratulate her and commend her for having the fortitude to press on despite all of the negativity.
After that acceptance speech, we know that you do have what is takes to be one of the voices of reason in the White House at a very volatile time in America.
Congratulations Kamala! Your past does not dictate your future.
