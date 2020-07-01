Amid the struggle to survive this pandemic, Caribbean Americans have their minds and their hearts in two places: They are worried about the pandemic in the United States and they are worried about parents, siblings and children still living in the islands.
Just when they thought the pandemic was the only thing posing a threat to their loved ones, another problem has compounded the situation. Now relatives are calling them with concerns of a gray dust cloud that has descended upon the region. They are complaining about respiratory issues, coughing, eye irritation, etc.
Reports from around the globe point to dust from the Sahara Desert as the culprit. This plume has traveled over 7,000 miles and is hovering above several Caribbean countries -- Trinidad, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic to name a few. Scientists have identified this air mass as SAL, the Saharan Air Layer.
Surely, most people across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa thought that what happens in the Sahara, stays in the Sahara. Evidently, not. In many of the Caribbean countries, people woke up to a haziness that they had never seen before. They described the haze as a yellowish hue that was all around them as they set out to work or to do their daily routines. They had the added chore of cleaning the thick dust from their car windshields, but their visibility was still compromised when driving.
One older family member said that she went outside one day and when she saw all the haziness and dust, she turned around and went back into the house. She then waited a few days for it to clear up before she ventured out again.
A writer describes Haiti as “fully cloaked under a cloud of hot Saharan dust.”
In talking with friends from Haiti, they too confirmed that visibility was almost non-existent, as the view of the capital, Port of Prince, was said to have vanished. Locals describe a gray haze all around along with an odor that reminded them of stepping into a wood shop. Health officials on the island recommended that people remain indoors, especially those who had breathing conditions.
According to Weather.com, this is something that takes place every year. But since it was usually undetectable, it never caused a problem. The movement of the Saharan Air Layer happens in late spring on an annual basis. This year is different, in that the amount of air-borne sand stirred up created much concern in North America, South America and the Caribbean.
When a dust storm occurs, millions of tons of desert dust are often blown from the desert floor and reach extremely high altitudes. The Sahara dust floats in the form of clouds across the Atlantic Ocean into parts of the Caribbean and even reaching parts of South America.
Scientists who have studied this act of nature for decades and concluded that there are pros and cons to the SAL.
For instance, the settling dust helps to build beaches in the Caribbean. It also has been critical in fertilizing the Amazon Rain Forest by replenishing certain nutrients that erosion has depleted. It also plays a key role in suppressing hurricanes.
On the other hand, the Saharan Air Layer negatively affects air quality for those living along its path. It often destroys the already declining coral reefs and can throw off the ecosystem by introducing foreign bacteria.
NASA is conducting studies in the hope of getting a better understanding of the effects that Saharan air and dust have on the environment.
An article published by ScientificAmerica.com, cited a study published in November in the journal JGR: Atmospheres, where they suggested that “more dust has been transported out of the Sahara in the last 100 years than in centuries past. The study also suggests that periods of drought in North Africa, especially in the Sahel region south of the Sahara, are linked to stronger dust events.”
The current much-talked-about Saharan dust storm has also stirred up concerns of regarding an increase of COVID-19 cases in countries and thus their cities.
A professor of environmental health at the Boston University told reporters that there was much concern that the air pollution cause by the dust may worsen the progression of the COVID-19 disease in individuals who are already struggling with respiratory issues.
How many plagues did they have in the Egyptian days?
With all of these problems coming at us in succession and on a global scale, just how much more can we take? We just gotta dig our heels in and hang on for the ride.
