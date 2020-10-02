As the COVID-19 pandemic rages worldwide, the number of people being infected continues to be on the rise and the number of people who are experiencing financial hardship is also trending upwards.
Illness, shortened work hours, layoffs and furloughs have cut some folks paycheck in half. But this is not the time to panic. We have to tighten our belts and face these issues head-on.
Financial advisers are putting the word out that “this is a good time to pay down debts and increase our savings.” In other words, spend less and save more.
For most Caribbean immigrants — immigrants in general — spending less is not a new phenomenon. Coming from a Third World country, many of us are all too familiar with what it’s like to stretch our dollars. Back home, the economies are strained and good paying jobs are hard to come by, but we made it work.
Most professionals who held a government job were paid on a monthly basis. Imagine, a whole month between paycheck. Parents had a hard enough time making sure that the family had a roof over their heads, food on the table and clothes on their backs, but they made it work. We can make it work now.
It was even harder for single moms who did not have that second income to rely on. Most naturalized Caribbean-American women achieve financial success over time. Sure there were disappointments and setbacks in their lives, but somehow through faith and perseverance they eventually lowered their debt and increased their savings.
Mastering financial control did not just happen miraculously. It required learning discipline and self-control. That stemmed in part from the fact that in many rural areas the bank was miles away, so the cash a family had on hand had to be pinched and used very sparingly until the next paycheck trip to the bank.
Families and friends often pooled their money through non-traditional partnerships, sous, sous, syndicate or hand-money (each island calls it something different) to accomplish their goals.
They did not have credit cards. There was no layaway. There was no buy-now and pay-later arrangements. You had to do without the item until you could afford it.
For example, if new furniture was needed, they had to save up to buy it. That could mean waiting for six months, a year or longer.
They also would learn how to make something old new again. They learned how to repair, reupholster, and refinish. If that was not an option, they learned how to just do without. Imagine that!!
It is unfortunate that many of the first-generation Caribbean-Americans, who have more education and who make triple the salaries of their elders, lack the discipline to work toward financial independence. Some of it is attributable to the ease and convenience of spending money. In many cases their focus is on “bigging” themselves up. They spend, spend, spend, having all the material things to show their success but often with an excessive amount of debt.
Many of their Caribbean elders are wondering should they have done something differently in raising their children or grandchildren. They are examining themselves and asking the rhetorical questions: “Was it the best decision for my child to reap the benefits of my sacrifices? Should young people be allowed to fall into their own bumps along the way? Can delayed gratification and financial responsibility be taught to people who are born in the land of opportunity?”
In fighting this unseen enemy, COVID-19, the whole world is changing. What will the future hold for us? Will this pandemic lead to more joblessness and scarcity? Will it cause the younger generation to take their blinders off and come to the realization that their approach to financial wellness and sustainability must change?
