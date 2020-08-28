Little things really do mean a lot. As many of us are furloughed from our jobs, we have more time on our hands than we have had in years. The hustle and bustle of our lives has been set into slow motion.
We cannot go to the movies like we did; we cannot go to church like we did; we cannot go to school like we did; we cannot go anywhere like we did. So as we sit at home, some of us on unemployment, some of us not, we have more time to reflect on days gone-by. With this time of reflection, some of us find our minds drifting back to when we lived in the Caribbean and life was a little less complicated.
The popular phrase “the new norm” is not new to Caribbean people. The “new norm” was adjusting to the fast-pace American lifestyle wherein everybody seemed always in a hurry. The Caribbean lifestyle on the other hand was more laid back, slow motion
For those of us who came to the United States as very young children, we still have a few vivid memories — tucked away in our minds — of things that we did in the islands.
I remember getting up to a breakfast of ackee and saltfish and fried dumplings or roast breadfruit; or some boiled eggs or liver simmered with onions and sautéed tomatoes spooned over boiled white yams, or it could have been as simple as a fresh-from-the-chicken-coop egg sandwich. To top it off Mama would insist that I have a hot cup of tea in my stomach first thing; a cup of fresh mint tea or chocolate tea (made from the fresh cocoa beans picked and dried and pounded in the mortar and made into chocolate balls a few days before).
Next, she would send me to bathe in the outdoor bathroom where I would soap up my body and rinse off with water collected for bathing from the pipes. She would brush and comb my hair so neatly. And then I would put on a freshly starched blue uniform with a crisply ironed white shirt. The stiffer the pleats on my uniform, the prouder and the better I felt. Finally, I would walk to school with my older sisters who had already followed the same routine in preparing for school.
After a long day at school in my first-grade class with Miss Thomas, my sisters and I would walk back home together. I hated walking home with the hot sun beaming down on me, so when we had an umbrella to give us some shade, it was great. Some of the best days were right after a tropical rain because it would cool down things a bit, and I could sneak and take off my shoes and splash in the puddles. So long as I did not get my uniform wet and I dried up my feet and put my shoes on so that when I got home Mama wouldn’t suspect, everything was A-Okay.
My older sister Yvonne’s memories of being back on the islands are very similar. She said that having the time to think back to how it was when our family lived in Jamaica, she remembers it being a much more relaxed environment. Everyone didn’t seem to have a lot of stress weighing them down.
“I could breathe,” she said. “I loved going to the beach or the river with friends. I looked forward to meals, to eating delicious, authentic Jamaican food. In the countryside, away from the city, the food is fresher because everything is from the land. People are not eating a bunch of store-bought food.”
With everything going on here now, as far as racial discrimination, she said that she thinks about how practically every nationality is represented in Jamaica and it’s not about the color of your skin. “A little bit of heaven on earth,” she said with a sigh.
In the spirit of regaining some of that tranquility of home, our current new normal gives us more time to spend with the younger generation in our families, teaching them more about the Caribbean culture and values. This is a generation that seems to have so many watered-down values. We need to work with the little ones and begin to lay a foundation of what are the important things in life.
For the first time I planted a backyard vegetable garden. My backyard garden consists of four extra large flowerpots of Russian kale, red peppers, beans and cucumbers. Allowing my grands to help with watering of the plants has become a great activity.
In this social climate, we have a heightened awareness about how valuable our friends and families are to us. How valued and cherished our memories are. In the whole scheme of things many of us are beginning to realize that all of these material things are meaningless. Most of us have closets and drawers full of clothing, and boxes and boxes of shoes.
In some cases, some of the stuff still have the original tags on them. This is definitely an indication that materialistically speaking we need to adjust our focus. In this instance, could it be that the “stuff” may be standing in the way of what “God’s” purpose is for our lives? Could having less stuff mean more time to branch out in another direction?
Take this time of reflection to enjoy your memories of the good ole days in the Caribbean and come up with a plan as to how you can destress and live for a better tomorrow.
