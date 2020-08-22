P.R. imposes stricter measures amid coronavirus spike
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Wednesday that she will place the U.S. territory on a 24-hour lockdown every Sunday as part of stricter measures to fight a spike in coronavirus cases.
Gyms, theaters and bars will remain closed and only restaurants with outdoor areas will be allowed to seat people, but at 25% capacity. Gov. Wanda Vázquez said violators will be shut down for a month.
In addition, beaches will remain open only to those doing exercise such as runners and surfers, and businesses, malls and banks will be allowed to operate at only 25% capacity.
The new measures go into effect Saturday and will remain in place until Sept. 11. Face masks remain mandatory.
“We have to adjust to living in a new reality,” Vázquez said, blaming the jump in cases on “careless” people.
Vázquez also said it remains to be seen whether in-person classes at public schools will start in mid-September as scheduled.
“We are approaching a terrible autumn,” she said.
A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place from Monday to Saturday, and on Sundays, only people going to pharmacies, grocery stores, hospitals or medical appointments will be allowed to leave home.
The announcement was welcomed by health experts, but many said the new measures should have been implemented last week as cases continue to soar.
The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has reported more than 12,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and at least 356 deaths, including that of a 19-year-old woman announced Wednesday. Among those who have tested positive is Carlos Méndez, president of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives.
A 24-hour record of 644 cases were reported Aug. 4, Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo with the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust told The Associated Press.
“It was a number we had never before seen,” he said. “This pandemic is still on the rise.”
However, Rodríguez noted Puerto Rico is not yet reporting worrisome numbers of people in intensive care units or on respirators, which he said reflects the fact that 80% of people who have been infected are younger than 60.
He blamed the spike in cases on people coming from the U.S. mainland to visit family and friends, a lack of a robust contact tracing system and a weak educational campaign.
“At one point, we had the virus under control. Now the virus has us under its control,” he said.
Jamaicans celebrate Kamala Harris’ VP nodORANGE HILL, Jamaica — Residents of this small town in the farming country of northern Jamaica watched elated Wednesday night as Kamala Harris, daughter of one of the many Orange Hill residents who emigrated to the U.S., accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president.
“This is a proud moment for us as knowing that she is family. She’s making history!”’ said Harris’ cousin Newton Harris, a 29-year-old legal consultant in the office of the Attorney General of Jamaica.
“As long as she remains the faithful servant of those who need her advocacy the most, she’ll go far and history will be kind to her,” said Newton Harris, who was watching the Democratic National Convention online at home.
Economist Donald Harris was raised in Orange Hill and emigrated to the United States, where he married Indian immigrant Shyamala Gopalan and had two daughters. His close relationship with Kamala and her sister ended with his divorce from their mother in 1972, according to father and daughter, but Kamala continued to travel to Jamaica as a young woman.
Accepting the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, she spoke at length about her mother but mentioned her father and Jamaica only briefly. Nonetheless, her relatives in Orange Hill said they clearly saw the influence of the Harris family on the first Black woman named to a major U.S. party presidential ticket. Former Vice President Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate last week.
Known for their roles in business and politics, the Harrises count among their ranks the candidate’s great-grandmother Christiana Brown, owner of a popular dry goods store. Her great-aunt Thelma Harris served as a town councilor for the Jamaican Labor Party in the 1970s, when it was relatively rare for women to be in politics in Jamaica, family members told The Associated Press. Other relatives have also held local positions for the JLP, one of Jamaica’s two major parties, in St. Ann’s Parish, the district encompassing Orange Hill and the nearby market center, Brown’s Town, where Christiana Brown ran her store.
After following her career for years, the extended Harris family in Jamaica was elated at their relative’s rise to a historic nomination.
“Her speech was brilliant,’’ said cousin Maxine Cross, a 65-year-old property manager. “Loved it! We are so proud of Kamala.”
In South Florida, members of the 300,000-strong Jamaican-American community celebrated just as hard when Harris was chosen as Biden’s running mate, saying she will make it easier for Democrats to mobilize voters in a must-win state for President Donald Trump.
“The enthusiasm level is through the roof. People are extremely excited,” said Dale Holness, the Jamaican-born Democratic mayor of Broward County, home to the largest Jamaican community in South Florida. “They are overjoyed to realize that a daughter of immigrants could be placed in a position where she would be the second in command.”
Mark Douglas, a commissioner for the city of Sunrise, who immigrated to South Florida from Jamaica in his 20s, said that voters from other Caribbean nations such as Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and the Bahamas may also feel more inclined to vote for Biden now that Harris is on the ticket. “We usually root for each other,” he said.
The front page of the Caribbean National Weekly, a widely circulated South Florida publication serving several Caribbean diaspora communities, sported the headline “It’s Kamala!” right over “Caribbean American is Biden’s VP pick.”
Donald Harris is an economist who is a professor emeritus at Stanford University. Through a Stanford spokeswoman, he declined to answer questions about his daughter’s Jamaican ancestry.
“I know Donald, but I didn’t know any of his daughters,’’ the nominee’s cousin Karen Harris said in an interview in St. Ann’s Parish. “’We are still very proud of her.”
Like Donald Harris, many of the sons and daughters of Orange Hill seek better lives in the United States. Kamala Harris’ nomination has given them new hope for their own success.
“The Harris are hardworking people. So this lady now, when I heard about it, I laugh and rejoice,’’ said Vita Stevenson, a 75-year-old store owner in Orange Hill who is not related to the Harrises. “I have a daughter there who gives me information about everything going on in America. ... I am praying for (Kamala’s) victory.”
FBI arrests P.R. lawmaker, family in corruption probeSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — FBI agents on Monday arrested Puerto Rico Rep. María Milagros Charbonier after the legislator who once presided over the island’s House Ethics Committee was charged in a public corruption case that officials say also involved her son, husband and an assistant.
U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said it was a simple scheme in which Charbonier allegedly received some $100,000 in bribes and kickbacks after increasing the pay of her assistant, Frances Acevedo, from $800 every two weeks to nearly $3,000, and then received between $1,000 to $1,500 in return for every paycheck.
“It wasn’t very complicated,” he said of the alleged scheme that lasted three years, adding that Acevedo on one occasion placed the cash promised to Charbonier in the legislator’s glove compartment at her request.
Muldrow also accused Charbonier of deleting phone messages related to the alleged corruption.
Charbonier, who earned $2,500 every two weeks as legislator, faces charges including theft, money laundering and obstruction of justice. She pleaded not guilty to all charges as a federal judge set bail at $25,000.
Charbonier is one of Puerto Rico’s most conservative and religious legislators and once sued in an attempt to ban same-sex marriage on the island. Charbonier has served as representative since her election in 2012 but just lost in Sunday’s primaries. Charbonier also previously served as secretary general for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party.
Also charged in the case is Charbonier’s husband, Orlando Montes Rivera, and her son, Orlando Gabriel Montes. A judge set the husband’s bail at $25,000, while he agreed to set the son’s bail at $10,000 unsecured at the request of his attorney, who said he is 23 years old and had just started work as a teacher.
“His parents are unable to assist because they have their own particular circumstances,” said Yasmín Irizarry of the public defender’s office.
Acevedo, who became Charbonier’s assistant in 2013, is being held on $10,000 bond.
The arrests come as Puerto Rico struggles through a 13-year economic and financial crisis that in part has been blamed on mismanagement and corruption.
Puerto Rico governor loses primary of pro-statehood partyLOÍZA, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vázquez on Sunday acknowledged losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi, who briefly served as the U.S. territory’s governor last year amid political turmoil.
With more than 78% of electoral colleges reporting late Sunday, Pierluisi received more than 57% of the vote compared with more than 42% for Vázquez.
“We have to abide by the decision of the majority,” Vázquez said in a brief speech where she warned Pierluisi that he should “aspire” to have the support of those who voted for her. She will remain as governor until the winner of Puerto Rico’s Nov. 3 general elections takes office.
Pierluisi spoke shortly after Vázquez and said the governor can count on him: “We all have to be united to push Puerto Rico forward.”
Meanwhile, Carlos Delgado, mayor of the northwest town of Isabela for 20 years, was poised to win by a landslide the nomination of the main opposition Popular Democratic Party. Conceding defeat was Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, known for her public spats with U.S. President Donald Trump.
With more than 68% of electoral colleges reporting, Delgado had received more than 60% of the vote.
The results come one week after delayed and missing ballots led to a chaotic primary that forced a second round of voting on Sunday in which thousands of Puerto Ricans got a second chance to vote for the first time.
Voting centers in nearly 50 of the island’s 78 municipalities opened following a recent Puerto Rico Supreme Court decision that stated a second round of voting would take place at centers that never opened on Aug. 9 or did not remain open the required eight hours.
The opening of at least one voting center in the north coastal town of Loíza was delayed by more than one hour as dozens of voters grumbled about having to stand in the heat with masks over their faces.
“We expected that there wouldn’t be any problems,” said Santiago Jiménez, a 68-year-old retiree, adding that some people left.
Jannette Ledoux, coordinator for the unit where the voting center was located, told The Associated Press that the problem was a result of four volunteers quitting late Saturday, delaying the required ballot counting before the doors opened.
Once voting got underway, one elderly woman emerged after casting her ballot and yelled to those waiting, “Come on! Come on! Let’s vote! Let’s vote!”
But not everyone could participate in Sunday’s second round.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
The Supreme Court’s ruling permanently left out voters like Eldy Correa, a 67-year-old retiree who went to her voting center in the southwest town of Cabo Rojo three times last Sunday and desisted only to find out later that it opened late.
“They took away our right to vote,” she said, adding that she was upset with the president of the elections commission despite his apologies. “Sorry for what? That doesn’t resolve anything.”
Puerto Rico’s general elections will see a record six candidates running for governor. Among them is Pierluisi, who served for governor less than a week after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned last year following huge protests sparked by a profanity-laced chat that was leaked. However, the island’s Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez, former justice secretary at the time, was next-in-line to become governor since there was no secretary of state.
The island’s two main parties have demanded that elections commission president Juan Ernesto Dávila resign. Dávila has said it would be irresponsible to do so amid the primaries, and that he would only consider the petition afterward.
Officials have blamed the chaos of the Aug. 9 primaries on ballots arriving late to the elections commission and trucks laden with materials not leaving until the day of the primaries, when usually they depart one or two days before. Dávila has said the ballots arrived late because of the pandemic, Tropical Storm Isaias and a last-minute request from both parties to print more of them.
Officials from both parties said Sunday that all ballots arrived on time and that no serious delays were reported.
Many Puerto Ricans remained angry and embarrassed over a botched primary that many say was a blow to the U.S territory’s democracy. But that didn’t stop Irma Muñoz, a 72-year-old retiree, from weathering heat and the pandemic to stand in line for a second time to cast her vote.
“You have to make the sacrifice,” she said. “Otherwise, we’re stuck with what we have now.”
