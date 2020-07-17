A few weeks ago, we wrote about the fact that the Caribbean country of Guyana held an election on March 2 to decide on its next president. Since Guyana is a democratic republic one would assume that after an election and a recount of the votes it would mean that the loser would concede, and the winner becomes the new president.
Unfortunately, this is not the case for President David Granger of the Peoples National Congress Party and the opposition leader Irfaan Ali of the People’s Progressive Party in Guyana. Granger dug his heels in for the long haul – he refused to step down and continues to hold the office hostage.
Regardless of the fact that CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) led an international team that carefully scrutinized and recounted the ballots, Granger and his party have refused to accept the results.
The recount went on for 33 days and in the end the findings were clear. Plain and simple; Irfaan Ali won the vote. Reports indicate that after the announcement Granger argued that there were “several irregularities and anomalies in the election.”
It is curiously interesting that Keith Lowenfield, Guyana’s chief elections officer, indicated in his June 23 report that more than 100,000 votes that he examined would be tossed out because they were fraudulent. In response members of the PPP have filed a lawsuit alleging “fraud, conspiracy and misconduct against Lowenfield.”
The PPP was victorious because the final court of the land, the Caribbean Court of Justice, “invalidated Lowenfield’s June 23 election report and the recount will stand.”
Some young Guyanese have taken to social media to air their grievances and to have some pretty lively discussions on which party they support. The majority of them seem to be in favor of the recount and the winning party.
The Guyanese citizens should be commended for their patience and composure thus far. It is no surprise that when it comes to politics, most Afro-Guyanese citizens are supportive of Granger who is black while most of the Indo-Guyanese are supportive of Ali because he is Indian. Therefore, the black and Indian lines have been drawn with each side being suspicious of the other.
This soon to be “oil rich” economy cannot afford any more negative distractions now or ever.
Since the recount CARICOM leaders have called for Granger to accept defeat and step aside. The Organization of American States has also joined in the call for him to step down but to no avail.
It has been four months since the elections and the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has now stepped in. He made a statement to reporters that “The Granger government must respect the results of the democratic elections and step aside.”
“Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals who have been responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Guyana,” Pompeo said in announcing sanctions. “Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.
“In my public statements since the election I have been very clear that the United States stands with the Guyanese people and that there would be consequences for individuals who seek to undermine democracy,” he said.
Does the U.S. have the right to interfere in Guyana’s political unrest?
In response the Granger administration said it regretted that the U.S. State Department made this decision and continued the blame game. It pointed out that the judiciary has not yet made a final declaration.
With the best interest of the nation at heart, Acting Chief Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire clearly intends to expedite the hearings on a case filed to “block the chairperson of the Guyana Elections from declaring the winner of the March polls” and aim to deliver a ruling by July 20.
One can only hope that the people of Guyana will finally allow the democratic process to play out as it was intended to and allow the rightful winner to take his place.
