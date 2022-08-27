According to the Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) website, beginning May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a license or identification card that is REAL ID-compliant or another form of federally acceptable identification, such as a valid passport or military ID for these reasons:
Board domestic commercial flights
Enter a military base
Enter a federal facility that requires ID at the door
REAL ID is optional for Pennsylvania residents. You can either choose to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license/identification card, or a standard driver’s license or identification card.
PennDOT does not have an electronic process by which customers can apply online. In order to get a REAL ID, you must take your documents to one of the Driver Licensing Centers for verification, in person. Be aware that in order to protect the applicants’ identities, PennDOT will never ask for nor accept any documents over the internet for any reason.
If you are U.S. non-citizen that is a legal resident who holds a green card or other type of visa, you are eligible to apply for a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. All documents must show the same name and/or date of birth.
Acceptable Proof of identity for a legal resident:
Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (EAD) issued by Department of Homeland Security (DHS); Forms I-766 or Form 1-688B
Valid, Unexpired Permanent Resident Card I-551 Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) issued by DHS or Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS)
Unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa affixed, and an I-94 indicating temporary evidence of permanent residence
Documents are verified with DHS. Some non-U.S. citizens may be required to present additional documentation.
Proof of Social Security Number
Make sure that you have your original social security card when applying for a REAL ID. If you need a replacement, you can get one from the Social Security Administration (SSA) at no cost. If you do not have a social security number, you must have an original copy of your SSA ineligibility letter.
Proof of your Pennsylvania residency
You will need to provide any TWO of the following documents to prove your Pennsylvania residency when applying for a REAL ID:
Current, unexpired Pa. driver’s license or photo ID card
Pa. vehicle registration card
Auto insurance card
A computer-generated utility bill showing your name and address
A W-2 form
Tax records
Lease agreements or mortgage documents
REAL ID expiration
The expiration date of your first REAL ID will depend on your immigration status.
If you are a permanent resident of the United States (Green Card holder), you will need to pay a one-time fee of $30 plus any applicable renewal fees in order to get your first REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. The expiration date of the initial REAL ID will be any time remaining on your current license or ID card, plus an additional four years. Once your first REAL ID expires, you will need to renew it every four years.
If you have temporary immigration status, the expiration date on your first REAL ID will match the expiration date on your immigration documentation. You will pay a one-time fee of $30, plus a duplicate product fee (current duplicate fee is $30.50), or the applicable renewal fee based on your immigration status.
Other websites that are claiming to provide this service is not affiliated with PennDOT. You should never submit copies of your personal documents to such websites because they could be used for fraudulent purposes. If you already have documents on file with PennDOT, you can apply for pre-verification through their website, however, this process will not ask you to scan and upload documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.