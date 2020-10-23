Caribbean people in the United States and around the world are shocked by the political rhetoric of the current president of the United States. Why? Because the United States has always known to set an example for the rest of the world in how to lay a foundation for a working democracy - one that is run by the people and for the people.
But it seems that the sitting president has sank to an all-time low of name-calling and mudslinging. It seems that the current U.S. president has set a precedence of how to unfriend our allies and befriend our enemies.
Fake news is the buzzword in the political arena. The misreporting of facts and made-up untruths that is obviously not for the greater good of the American people is what we are faced with from politicians and supporters who want to create an outcome that is palpable to them.
The conversation of many Caribbean people revolves around this 2020 election. It seems that many are drawn to television news, where they listen (many times in disbelief) to the angry politicians, especially President Donald Trump.
It was clear to me as I listened to a conversation in the Caribbean Food Market near 52nd and Market streets.
“I just can’t believe what politics have come to in this country,” said one woman to another. “I remember the first presidential election I experienced back in 1980 in this country. In 1980, Ronald Reagan was running against Jimmy Carter.
"After election day, life went on as usual. Ronald Reagan became the new president, and everyone accepted it even if they were a supporter of Jimmy Carter. You stay angry for a while and then you move on,” she added.
According to an article on the brookings.edu website, “During the 1990s, American foreign policy focused on consolidating its success. Together with its European allies, the United States set out to create, for the first time in history, a peaceful, undivided, and democratic Europe. That effort is now all but complete.
"The European Union — which will encompass most of Europe with the expected accession of 10 new members in 2004 — has become the focal point for European policy on a wide range of issues. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has evolved from a collective defense alliance into Europe’s main security institution.
"A new relationship with Russia is being forged. The United States is today the only truly global power. Its military reach—whether on land, at sea, or in the air—extends to every point on the globe. Its economic prowess fuels world trade and industry. Its political and cultural appeal—what Joseph Nye has called soft power—is so extensive that most international institutions reflect American interests. America’s position in the world is unique—no other country in history has ever come close”
Will we be able to say the same thing about America in 2021 and 2022? Will history still be able to cite America as a world power?
America has always been able to show up in the neighboring Caribbean, and bring peace and democracy to countries in unrest and upheaval. They have done it in Haiti, Guyana, Venezuela and many European countries. Why can’t we bring the peace back to this country?
America’s politics has switched to confrontational politics – while the Caribbean politics is what the U.S used to be. Have the U.S. politics changed to Third World politics?
This is a far cry from what We the people of the United States used to be. Do you remember learning and reciting the preamble: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
I’m an immigrant and when all hell breaks loose in this country, my mind automatically reflects back on these words. It means something to me and it surely, should mean something to the rest of us in this country. That is where we live and this is where we need this country to come back to.
Right now, the environment in this country is a stark example of how we can lose touch with our humanity and not care about the well-being of each other. No one seems to be able to agree to disagree.
Caribbean Americans have joined in solidarity with our African-American brothers and sisters in demanding change. Caribbean people understand the power of their vote and plan to express themselves at the polls on Nov. 3.
