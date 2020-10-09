Dogs are described as a “man’s best friend” and most Caribbean people will agree with that statement. However in the Caribbean culture, it is purely from a standpoint of protection. Dogs, especially in rural areas, are primarily for their owner’s protection so it would be highly unlikely that dogs would ever be in their owner’s bed.
Since there are few security companies on the islands, they could easily be described as a natural security system. With warm weather year round, these dogs spend most of their time outside. They mostly sleep on a verandah or in the carport. Some people build a makeshift doghouse as the animals are only allowed inside the house during storms or sometimes to enjoy some television with the family. But the living room is as far as they can go.
The point is that the majority of dogs throughout the islands are raised to be guard dogs, and it is believed that keeping them away from the family's living quarters will keep them alert and aggressive - ready to take on intruders in keeping watch over their owner’s property, especially at nights. The though was that “petting them up” would turn them into wimpish animals that could not scare off anybody.
Most owners make sure that their dogs are well-fed and clean, but they do not get pampered like here in the United States. Dogs are not usually considered a part of the family like in the U.S. and many other countries. There were no dog grooming services, veterinarians for illnesses and broken bones, no tick and worm treatments, no dog walkers. As a matter of fact, if the dog wants a walk, nine out of 10 times, they would be running around the yard or walking themselves. There might be a few dog food brands and toys, but most eat scraps left from each meal or have home-made toys.
Most tourists vacationing on the islands would view this as cruel and unjust punishment, but what they fail to understand is that they cannot imprint their norms on the local residents. If that is the way people grew up seeing dogs, as an outside animal, then the new generations will fall in line and treat them the same way.
When we immigrated to the U S and saw people putting clothes on dogs, buying necklaces and other types of accessories, pushing them in strollers, constantly picking them up like a baby, driving around with the dog in the car and having the dog in the bed, we were all surprised. Even more surprising was when people took their dogs into a store -- a no-no back on the islands.
The thing that change our perspective was the first time we observed a seeing-eye dog on the El train. It assisted its owner by leading him on to the train, leading him to a seat and then by leading him to the correct side of the train when it was time to get off. The longer we lived here, we saw that dogs could be a great companion to someone living on their own, especially senior citizens. We saw that they could detect when someone is getting ready to have a seizure and prompt the person to call for help before it happened.
Ultimately, we ended up having great respect for the potential of this animal but the majority of us still do not own dogs and we still do not want pets in our homes because in our minds, they belong outdoors.
Here is an example of how those cultural norms almost got a friend of ours in trouble with the law.
This friend got married to an American and he wanted a dog badly, so she gave in to the idea. One day in the summertime, she decided to put the dog outside before she left for work.
“I have a nice yard with a tree that provided ample shade,” she explained, “It was a gorgeous June day, and I thought my dog would be much happier outside rather than being cooped up in the house. I fed him. I put him on a 20-foot leash on him, his water bowl was at the root of the tree, so I said goodbye and went to the office for a few hours.
"Upon my return I found notes in my door. Someone called me a 'dog hater' and even threatened to hurt me. I was extremely upset because I loved my dog and treated him very well but with the threat of bodily harm, I will never put my dog outside again,” she said.
In recent years, the Caribbean is becoming more aware of animal welfare. Expatriates who have returned to the islands have assimilated to the American or European norms in treating their pets. Dog groomers and veterinarians are starting to pop-up in the urban areas. Animal welfare organizations are springing up to address the exploding population of dogs and cats, and their treatment. They are organizing events to bring awareness to the residents about spaying and neutering their dogs and cats.
