I recently viewed a video of an African novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as she addressed an audience at a TED conference. The main topic of her speech was about “The danger of A Single Story,” how it can distort one’s perception.
The novelist gave an example of her first college roommate who asked her how she learned to speak English so well. When Adichie responded by telling her that Nigeria had adopted English as its official language, the roommate was shocked. Next her roommate asked her if she could listen to some of her tribal music and she said that she offered her a Miriah Carey CD that puzzled her even further.
Adichie said that after she had been living in the United States for a while, she began to understand her roommate’s response to her.
“If I was not born in Nigeria and all she knew about Africa were from popular images which showed that the country has beautiful landscape, beautiful animals and incomprehensible people fighting senseless wars, dying of poverty and aids, unable to speak for themselves, waiting to be saved by a kind white foreigner, I would react the way she did as well,” she said.
She added that if you “show a people as one thing and only one thing over and over again, that is what they become” in the minds of others who don’t know the full story.
As immigrants from Third World countries, we can identify with what Adichie says in the video. We have all had the experience of dealing with people who have preconceived notions — stereotypes — about us before they even get to know anything about us. Some of us (especially the younger generation) spend our lives trying to dispel the stereotypes; while others (the older generation) either suck their teeth or shrug their shoulders and move on.
With the recent announcement from Democractic presidential candidate Joe Biden, all kinds of stereotypical attitudes began to surface. He has picked for his running mate, Kamala Harris.
Harris is of Jamaican and Indian (as in the Asian country of India) parentage. There were positive and negative responses to her choice to fill the vice presidential role.
One Trinidadian guy jokingly said, “Now Jamaicans will be cocky because they claim anyone with a little Jamaican blood in them.” A few Jamaicans commented that “as far as Jamaicans are concerned, we will be vice president.”
A local Philly guy commented that if she was not good enough to win the primary, how can she be good enough to be vice-president. Another said that as a prosecutor and state attorney general in California, she put a lot of Black people behind bars.
My response to that? Is that fake news? Get to know her.
Biographies of Harris indicates that she was born in Oakland California. She attended Howard University and the University of California. She is a Democrat who was elected as California’s attorney general in 2010 and reelected in 2014.
In 2016 Harris ran a successful race for the U.S. Senate, becoming the third woman California has placed in that role.
Considering those political credentials, her constituents must have thought that she was doing something right.
After nearly four years of the Trump administration’s attacking immigrants, it is refreshing to experience the daughter of immigrants being selected to make a run for the vice presidency. It is even more profound to hear Biden reminding the American people that immigrants are the “soul of this nation.”
Well, yardies will not be deterred. Big up Kamala!
The celebration is on regardless of any naysayers. Phones, Facebook and WhatsApp lit up from the United States to Jamaica to India. Just to think another Jamaican family’s hard work has paid off.
Let’s be realistic here, she will be attacked. The media will air stories to break her down. They are going to pull that marijuana smoking story off the shelves and try to shame her. Remember, if you “show a people as one thing and only one thing over and over again, that is what they become.” That is what people will believe. That is how they brainwashed many people in the last election.
People were convinced by what they saw on the internet and did not make an effort to do their research. They just simply believed what they saw.. Do some research and find out the reasons behind why she made the decisions that she did. Don’t fall prey to believing the hype.
November 2020 is a critical time. Educate yourself on who the candidates are. Weigh the pros and the cons. We didn’t become naturalized citizens to just sit on our butts and be passive onlookers. We gotta get out there and make our votes count. And for Goodness Sakes, please do not throw your vote away by voting for a candidate who does not stand a chance of winning!
Don’t make the same mistake twice. In the words of former President George W. Bush, “fool me once shame on me, fool me twice, you’ll never fool me again.”
