Much like the political upheaval that took place in the United States when Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but Republican Donald Trump won the electoral college vote, there is a similar political upheaval in Guyana.
Unfortunately for the Guyanese people, this is a constitutional crisis that has been going on since 2018. It began when President David Granger and his coalition the Partnership for National Unity – Alliance for Change lost a “no confidence” vote in the National Assembly.
What is a no confidence vote, one might ask. It is just as it sounds. The National Assembly have no confidence in the current ruling administration. The Guyanese Constitution clearly states that in case of a “no confidence” vote, the leading political party must step down within a three-month period.
(Can we adopt a “no-confidence vote in this country?)
However, Granger did not step down despite a Regional Caribbean Court of Justice ruling to uphold the “no confidence vote.”
Granger and the APNU-AFC, made up primarily of Indo-Guyanese and Afro-Guyanese politicians, were totally surprised by the National Assembly’s vote since there were two more years left in his presidential term.
The APNU members were disappointed when they were informed of the “no confidence” vote, which came about because Charandass Persaud, a junior coalition member, decided to switch parties and vote with the opposition. Members tried to persuade him to change his vote, but he refused.
It was reported the outrage that followed on both sides lead to Persaud being escorted by security out of the chamber through a back door for his own safety.
The APNU had defeated former President Donald Ramotar and the People Progressive Party-Civic in 2015 after they had been in power for 20 years. Granger, a former military commander, was the front-runner because he promised a new style of government that would be more inclusive and fight corruption.
Since he has been in office, Granger has been criticized for a lack of bipartisanship and for moving too slowly in putting regulations in place as the Caribbean nation begins its first production of oil.
It hasn’t been all bad, the Granger administration has raised salaries for teachers, increased funding for the National University and upgraded Georgetown’s pumping system to lessen flooding in the capital.
Guyanese in the United States and throughout the diaspora had hoped a ruling by the Supreme Court would have forced general elections to take place on March 2 and that did happen.
The international observers from the Commonwealth, the European Union, and the Carter Center issued a troubling statement about the lack of transparency in Region 4 balloting. They said that the orders from the Guyanese chief justice on March 11 were not followed.
“Unless and until the judge’s orders are followed including the tabulation process in Region 4, the election results cannot be considered credible,” the coalition said.
Guyana is now on its third recount after the election on March 2. The new deadline for the tally is June 13, with a final election decision to be announced on June 16 as Caribbean Community observers lead the recount process.
U.S. observers will also be present but will follow CARICOM’s lead. It has been reported that the Carter Center monitors will not be present because their flight has been denied by the Guyanese government. The center issued a statement voicing its disappointment about the decision.
Will this count ever be resolved? Will the parties accept the results from the CARICOM? Is there more to this than meets the eye?
The International Monetary Fund predicts that by 2030 the government’s share of earnings from oil could reach $10 billion.
Could this constitutional crisis be resolved once and for all? Right now, the answer is no. Instead both parties -- APNU-AFC and PPP/C -- are claiming victory and accusing the other side of unfair practices. Pretty much like what is happening here in the United States.
To sum it all up, the U.S. representative to the Organization of American States, Noel Lynch, said, “If democracy fails in any CARICOM country, it fails in the larger community.”
The gloves are on. May the best political party win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.