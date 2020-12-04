This question is for all the history buffs: Have you heard of a Caribbean island called Navassa Island?
Navassa Island is also known as Bird Poop Island since it is covered in poop. There is so much controversy surrounding its ownership that has lasted over 160 years. This tiny 2-square-mile island is about 35 miles west of Haiti’s southwest peninsula. This means that this uninhabited island is about 103 miles from the United States naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. It is also within the Jamaica Channel.
So! Now that we understand the geographical location of Navassa, one could automatically assume that this plot of land in the Caribbean Sea 35 miles away from Haiti would be considered Haitian territory. The fact is Navassa Island has been owned by the United States since 1857. The question is how did this happen?
(As Caribbean elders would say “stolen from under mi nose”).
According to the history books, the United States discovered that there were tons of guano (bird and bat droppings) deposits on Navassa. Back in those days, guano was a valuable source of natural agricultural fertilizer. An online article written by Jennifer Bauday in the Science Monitor stated that there was 1 million tons of guano on the island at that time.
Bauday also suggested that the United States exploited this resource until 1898. It was no surprise that a law called the Guano Act -- passed by Congress -- allowed the United States to claim any uninhabited island with guano. Hmmm…
The Guano Act enables Americans to take possession of unclaimed islands in the name of the United States. It further states that the islands can be located anywhere as long as it is unoccupied and not within the jurisdiction of another government. The law also empowers the U.S. president to use the military to protect such interests.
In 1956 there was a resolution brought forward in the U. S. Congress to recognize Haiti’s sovereignty over the Navassa Island, but it was rejected.
In the mid -19th century this guano (fertilizer) became vital to American agriculture. Guano mining began in Navassa in 1865. The mostly Black workers dug out the guano using dynamite and pick-axe. The mined material was then put into sacks and placed on boats for transfer to the United States for processing and distribution. Another way of exploiting Black labor.
The 160-year-old question is: Who owns Navassa Island?
Did the United States steal Navassa from the island of Haiti?
Some online responses to this question referred to Haiti’s own environmental short comings and suggest that Navassa would be safer as an American territory. Navassa is now a United States territory wildlife refuge, the island is uninhabited. Under U.S. protection, the coral reefs around the area are vital to the exotic sea animals that it supports.
The Haitian government continues to resist the U.S. claim to Navassa and insists that the island is a part of the national territory of the Republic of Haiti. The government has threatened to take its case to the international court.
The U.S. government is so adamant about ownership and have responded that “the United States has governed the island since 1858.” But is that enough of a defense?
Exploitation never ends some Haitians are convinced that there is another reason why the United States is holding on to Navassa, and they are keeping it a secret.
Even bird poop is snatched from Haiti – why can’t they get the benefit for their farmlands? Why can’t the U.S. share the resources? They have the resources to maintain the area as a wildlife refuge and recognize that Haiti can use a hand up. They could allow some of the guano be deposited in Haitian farmlands.
It seems as if someone else’s foot is always on Haiti’s neck.
