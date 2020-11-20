What does diversity mean?
Here is one of the definitions that I found on the Internet: the practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc.
In this article we just want to focus on racial diversity because when it comes to racial diversity for Black people, specifically, it always seems to get put on the back burner.
This country can focus on diversity when it comes to everything else and actually make changes for other races but we, the Black people, always get the short end of the stick. We always get the lip service but nothing really every changes institutionally.
We can reflect back on living in the Caribbean and know that our position in life was not due to the color of our skin. It was due to classism not racism. If we had the money, we could live anywhere we want, we could start our own business, and we could build a house on land that has been in our family for generations or buy a piece of land. We could drive anywhere we want and not have to worry about racial profiling and being shot by the cops for driving while being Black. But we didn’t have economic opportunities, so we had to leave our homelands and find better opportunities for our families.
And when we came to this country, some of us hit a brick wall because we suddenly faced all kinds of isms and schisms. We couldn’t live where we want; we couldn’t walk where we want; we couldn’t drive where we want.
Some of us could not even realize the dream of doing what we want in terms of a job or an education.
Many immigrants come to this country with idealism in their heads. They think that everything will be great. They believe that they will be accepted and that they will have equal opportunities, equal work for equal pay. But it ain’t necessarily so. There are some people in this country who do not want to see brown skin people have anything. Nothing, Nada, zilch.
Why is it that Caucasians people can move to the Caribbean and not have any problem being accepted?
That is because Caribbean people are very accepting of racial diversity. Racial diversity is a resounding theme throughout much of the Caribbean. This is evident in the motto of many of the countries of the region.
Trinidad & Tobago’s motto is “Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve.” Which, according to the T&T National Library, promotes diversity and harmony and national achievement.
Grenada’s motto is “Ever conscious of God, we aspire, build and advance as one people.” Jamaica’s motto is “Out of Many, One People.” Bahama’s motto is “Each endeavouring, All Achieving.” Haiti’s motto is “L’Union Fait La Force," which means "Union Makes Strength.” Antigua and Barbuda’s motto is “Forward Upward, Onward Together.” Guyana’s motto is "One People, One Nation, One Destiny."
What does all of this mean? What it means is that Caribbean people may knit up their brows at first when a Yankee shows up in their town but when they see that you act all right and mean no harm to them, they will give you a chance to prove yourself worthy and then they will embrace you as one of their own, regardless of the color of your skin. The same thing plays out right here in the United States when a Caucasian person moves into a Black neighborhood.
And isn’t that what we all want in this country, as African Americans, as Black people; regardless of what part of the world we are from?? A chance to be accepted and to just live life?
Caribbean people have always ventured out of the box – their creative spirits have caused them to follow their dreams to the “end of the earth.” Why? Because the goal of accomplishing more than their parents is lodged in the forefront of their minds. That is how we are raised. To want better and to do better. To be given equality despite the color of our skin.
And after 400 years, we all deserve that. We don’t deserve these white supremacists jumping out of the rock they were hiding under and feeling as if they are justified, by the Trump administration, to declare war on us.
Caribbean people -- our African-American brothers and sisters -- as we experience the negative vibes of racism as a result of the fallout from the presidential elections, we must rise above it! Immigrating and resettling in another country takes a lot of open mindedness, flexibility, humility and mutual respect even when you are treated badly. We have to return to our most basic roots and turn to the Almighty God.
As unpopular as this coping mechanism may be in today’s world, how about reminding one another to keep our eyes focused on God, treat others as you would like them to treat you, and never forget that you are beautifully and wonderfully made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.