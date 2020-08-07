Emancipation Day, which is observed on Aug. 1 throughout the Caribbean, has taken on a whole new meaning in 2020. Why is that? Well, the obvious answer is because of COVID-19.
As a result of strict social distancing guidelines, celebrations had to transition to a virtual platform for most. Countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica and Guyana had to be creative in their efforts to keep traditions alive.
For those of us who do not know the history of Emancipation Day, this day marks the end of slavery in the British Commonwealth. The British Parliament passed the Slave Emancipation Act in 1833 prohibiting the enslaving and transatlantic shipping of slaves to the Caribbean islands.
In theory, this seemed great but in reality, slaves older than 6 were required to work for no pay and repay their owners to gain their freedom.
Full emancipation was eventually gained July 1838.
It should be noted that many sources credit Trinidad and Tobago as being “the first country in the world to declare a public holiday to celebrate the abolition of slavery, replacing Columbus Discovery Day, which marked Christopher Columbus’ arrival in Trinidad on July 31, 1498.”
Live festivals, concerts, dancing, competitions and feasting was usually the grand tradition of the celebrations in 2019 and decades before. Antigua has a big street party, called J’ouvert, in the early morning hours.
J’ouvert is derived from the French Creole words Jour Ouvert, which means daybreak.
In the Bahamas, the Bay Fest starts Aug. 1 and goes on for several days. The Hatchet Bay Festival, featuring a Junkanoo rush-out, live bands, local crafts, food, and drinks, takes place on Elethura Island and brings together local residents and visitors.
Barbados goes all out with a monthlong celebration that includes reenactment of the Bussa Slave Rebellion. The activities end with the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its abolition on Aug. 23.
In Jamaica, Emancipation Day is part of a weeklong cultural celebration with the reenactment of the reading of the Emancipation Declaration in Spanish Town where the Jamaican government resided when the Emancipation Act was passed. The ceremonies begin the night before with speeches from dignitaries at historical landmarks, church services and vigils.
August 2020 offers a big break from past observances, with countries doing their best to bring the traditions to life on the virtual stage.
The Calypso Monarch Competition was a fun event where entries were accepted from any Antigua and Barbuda citizen who were at least 18 years old. From the submissions, a panel of judges selected 10 for the final virtual party that included a live band.
Trinidad held the Uruba Drum Village Festival on June 20, the Kwame Ture (Stokely Carmichael) lecture series on July 5 and July 23, a trade exhibition to benefit entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19 on July 25, and a youth concert also on July 25.
In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said: “This year we celebrate Emancipation Day on the heels of two global crises. The fall in international energy prices and the Covid-19 pandemic that have touched, and will continue to re-shape our lives. In these crises, we all must search for opportunities, find an up side.”
Jamaica’s virtual activities included a special emancipation message from Prime Minister Andrew Holness, live streaming of services from several churches and, of course, let us not forget all the virtual “ bashment” parties.
Holness used the opportunity to remind Jamaicans about the power within them. He told them that “We are going to have to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, because whilst others might free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind. Your mind is your only ruler.”
One of the most notable events that marked Emancipation Day was in Guyana, where an election dispute has been resolved. David Granger of the Peoples National Party stepped down and passed the reigns over to Irfaan Ali of the Peoples Progressive Party in becoming the new president.
BIG up the people of Guyana and BIG up the resilient people of the Caribbean. We should all be proud of the historical advances that we have made. We have come so far as a people and we have a long road ahead.
