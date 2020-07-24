Has this pandemic had you rethinking your educational options? Have you always wanted to study in the Caribbean? Maybe this is the right time for you to venture out and explore another option.
Why not consider studying at the University of the West Indies?
Most Caribbean adults have heard about UWI. This world-class university is one of the Caribbean’s gems with extremely high academic standards. As many colleges and universities are switching to online classes due to the spread of COVID-19, the UWI could be an alternative, offering a combination of online and in-person learning.
The university has three main campuses: the Mona Campus in Jamaica, the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados and the St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago.
UWI centers are in Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Monserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent, and the Grenadines.
According to its website, “UWI is an international university with faculty and students from over 40 countries and collaborative links with over 60 universities around the world. Through its seven facilities, UWI offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Engineering, Humanities & Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Pure & Applied Sciences, Science and Agriculture, and Social Sciences.”
UWI has been in existence since 1948 when most of the Caribbean countries were still a part of the British Commonwealth. Back then, the British government decided to establish the University College of the West Indies — a branch of the University of London — in Kingston, Jamaica.
In 1962, when Jamaica became an independent country, the college gained university status and later became the University of the West Indies. Jamaica was the only campus until the 1960s.
The university has a rich history. The St. Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago was originally the Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture. However in 1960 a decision was made to become a part of UWI. The Cave Hill campus on Barbados began in 1963 and was originally known as the College of Arts & Sciences. In 1970, the faculty of law was established at Cave Hill, which became an official part of the University of the West Indies system.
It is hard to believe that it has been about 60 years. The fact that there were 33 students initially and that the population has now grown to more than 40,000 says a lot about this learning institution’s reputation and its staying power.
It is not surprising that UWI has become the largest education provider in the English-speaking Caribbean.
UWI has been instrumental in working with Caribbean public health agencies in combating the spread of the coronavirus. Its administration has done everything possible to ensure the safety of students.
In a letter to the student body, Dale Webber, a professor and official at UWI, laid out the plan for returning to the “new normal” on campus. So that you can see the big picture, here is an excerpt:
“In keeping with physical distancing requirements, we are reviewing all our spaces to ensure that the physical distancing protocols are observed. This may result in shared/double room options being converted into single-dwelling spaces. This therefore limits the number of rooms available on campus for the 2020/21 Academic Year. Priority will be given to those students who: are required to do face-to-face based on their Programme (and need accommodation based on distance from campus); their residency outside of Jamaica or have internet access challenges (reside in areas with little to no network support). All other students wishing to reside in a Hall of Residence will be accommodated if the space is available.”
Records indicate that there have only been 10 COVID-19 deaths in Jamaica, eight in Trinidad and Tobago, and seven in Barbados. So if you are successful in navigating the clearance and admission processes to one of the campuses, what a rewarding experience you will have.
