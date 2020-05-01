In our Caribbean culture we may disagree about many things but one thing we can all agree on is that music is therapy for our souls. Although this pandemic is hovering over us like a shroud causing all kinds of fear, anxiety and sadness there is still a ray of sunshine that can be found through the gloom and doom. Some musicians in the Caribbean and Latin America are using their creative song writing skills to keep us all in a positive mindset. They are penning lyrics to catchy tunes warning of the dangers of the disease, while others are trying to make light of the situation by bringing laughter to the soul.
There are songs that warn about keeping one’s distance, wearing a mask and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer. Some locals have written religious songs calling out to God and rebuking the deadly virus from the islands. Others are asking a rhetorical question of a fictional character named “Corona Virus.” “Corona why did you come here?”
Since the beginning of March, many artists have worked in their home studios to write songs about the virus. In Dominica, a group called Yofrangel 911 had 8.5 million views on YouTube with a song called “Corona Virus.” Some gave a thumbs up to the song while others felt that it was a disrespect to people who lost loved ones because of the virus. From Guyana, Terry Gajraj and Nishal B released their song “Corona, Corona, Carona” with lyrics ---We ain’t takin chance — no never, So I will be inside the corner . We don’t want this virus come roun ya, Corona, Corona, Corona. I want a case of Carona (beer). We sit down and knock it together. In Puerto Rico, Rene Perez Joglar, AKA Residente, has done a quarantine version to some of his biggest hits. Apocaliptico is one of his most popular releases that got over 7 million views. From Jamaica Ras Strika has a song called Epedimic where he sings: “Now the whole world’s scared. Which part it come, from over China. Inna Wuhan that’s where them project it. New York Times number 1 writers say that no antibiotic, no medication is effective to this inoculation.”
In Nicaragua where the President has recklessly kept schools, businesses and the border opened, Luis Enrique Mejia Godoy wrote a song about staying at home — don’t insist on going out because tomorrow (in the future) we will be able to hug each other. Ariel de Cuba who is from Cuba but is currently living in Spain, sang Quedate en Casa (Stay in the House) to a salsa reggaeton beat. We should “take care of grandma, take care of grandpa, because if we are united, we will win.” Over 40 fitness instructors in El Salvador made videos of themselves working out and dancing to the song and posted them online to encourage others to do home workouts during lockdown.
The intention of all of these artists is to educate their fans about the dangers of Covid-19 and at the same time bring a smile to every face that they can.
You might ask, “How can we possibly smile with the number of positive cases going up and all of this uncertainty.” The answer is that we can choose to look at the glass as half full or half empty. Let’s choose to be optimistic and look at it as half full. Despite the negative reports on the nightly news, there are people all around the world who are celebrating because their loved ones who were stricken with the Corona virus have emerged victorious. They have recovered and are now immune to Covid-19.
Families are taking walks together, they are talking to each other, caring for each other and loving on each other. We see how unpredictable life is and we are taking one day at a time!
Life teaches us to make good use of time and time teaches us the value of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.