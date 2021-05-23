Many Vincentians will remember the Hurricane Tomas disaster back in 2010. This storm clocked winds of over 100 miles per hour, hundreds of homes in its path were destroyed, public buildings were severely damaged, landslides resulted from the torrential rains and at least 90% of the banana cultivation were destroyed. In the aftermath, the lives of many Vincentians were disrupted but they hung on to the words of their Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves. Back then Gonsalves stated — “It is a very difficult situation, but we are a strong people. We have fortitude and we have the blessing and the grace of almighty God.”
According to the World Bank, Hurricane Tomas took a heavy toll on the country’s social and economic development. Schools and community centers that were part of the network of emergency shelters were extremely damaged. People were isolated by landslides or the flooding of major rivers which cut off critical roads. The effects of the hurricane primarily impacted the most vulnerable groups.
As a result, the World Bank created the Hurricane Tomas Emergency Recovery Project (HTERP), which accelerated the recovery of critical infrastructure following Hurricane Tomas. The project rehabbed schools, community centers, roads and other important infrastructure so that they would be more durable and hurricane resistant in the future.
Vincentians were encouraged then and they are encouraged today because of the outpouring of support from all over the United States and around the world. The saying that every dark cloud has a silver lining applies here because the Vincentians in the diaspora and friends of Vincentians have stepped up to the plate and are rallying together to provide aid after the devastating eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.
Shortly after the first eruption became public, an effort was spearheaded locally in Yeadon, Pa., to start collecting non-perishable items and equipment to ship to the small island. The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Organization of Pennsylvania and St. Michaels Episcopal Church congregation, led by Rev Canon Jordan F. Casson, partnered to successfully leverage their connections in the community. Rev Casson notified the bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Right Rev G.P. Gutierrez, and he, in turn, encouraged Episcopal churches in the region to support this worthy cause to make the effort successful. He also made arrangements with the Bishop of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to receive and distribute the shipment of the donated items. The word got out and in a few weeks the items that were collected filled more than 30 55-gallon drums and several large shipping boxes.
May 16 was a special day at St. Michaels Episcopal Church for members and friends of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Organization of Pennsylvania (SVGOP), Rev. Casson and Bishop Gutierrez. Bishop Gutierrez made a special trip to St. Michaels to offer blessings of the items and giving thanks for a successful mission project.
Members of SVGOP beamed with pride as the bishop accompanied by Rev. Casson walk around to greet the attendees and volunteers with enthusiasm. He expressed his appreciation for the work of Rev. Casson, members of St. Michaels Episcopal and the SVGOP. “This is what the church has been called to do” stated Bishop Guiterrez with a smile. “We will continue this work.” All of the supplies were brought out and arranged on the lawn of St. Michaels Mission House as everyone looked on with satisfaction at seeing the long line of barrels containing well-needed supplies. Attendees bowed their heads, as the bishop delivered the blessing.
As of Wednesday, of this week, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center issued an update on La Soufriere. The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest due to low seismic activities. The report also confirmed that an eruption can still occur with little or no warning therefore the alert level continues to be level orange.
As long as the need is there, the effort will continue at St. Michaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.