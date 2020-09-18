The recent passing of Frederick Nathaniel Hibbert, also known as “Toots,” has left a sadness in the hearts of many Caribbean people, especially his fellow Jamaicans.
Toots, who was the lead singer and musician in the band called Toots and the Maytals, was a legend in his time. He brought joy to millions not just in Jamaica but all over the world.
News reports said Toots was admitted to the University of the West Indies hospital in Kingston, the Jamaican capital, where doctors placed him in a medically induced coma after he complained of breathing issues. Rumor has it that Toots succumbed to COVID-19, but the official cause of death was not released. He reportedly had taken a coronavirus test and was waiting for the results.
Caribbean people who are old enough to remember the good old days of the 1960s can recall dancing the ska, the rock steady and the skank to the music of his popular group. Their performances were upbeat and electrifying. No one could sit back and relax when the music came on. It got everyone on their feet, dancing to the Maytals beat.
This was a sought-after group so it is no surprise that they recorded with famous producers like Coxsone Dodd, Prince Buster, Byron Lee, Ronnie Nasralla and Leslie Kong. As a matter of fact, Toots and the Maytals was the band to contend with during Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations. They won the annual National Song Competition in 1966 with the song “Bam Bam what a Bam Bam.” They won again in 1969 with the song “Sweet and Dandy” and a third time in 1972 with “Pomps & Pride.” Another song that everyone loved was “Fifty-four Forty-six That’s My Number.”
The words of their songs were catchy. It felt like everyone in Jamaica was doing the ska and rock steady moves! Toots performed in Philadelphia many years ago, and even as a much older musician, one could feel his positive vibes. Just like back in the day, it mek yu just want fi rock to the beat. He still had it!
Ingrid Maddix was at that concert and said it was awesome. “It was back in 2007 at the Theater of the Living Arts where I saw him,” she said. “I remember they did songs like ‘Hugging Up A Big Monkey Man’ and one of my favorites, ‘Bam-Bam.’ I had the time of my life and I danced until the concert was over. Everyone was dancing like that. My older friend was about 70 at the time and she was enjoying it, grinning from ear to ear. They brought back the feeling of home.”
They were back again in the area for a repeat performance at Ardmore Music Hall.
Many of Toot’s colleagues and friends are paying homage. “What a soul, what a personality, Toots,” Jimmy Cliff said. “He’s like the sun. When he walks in, he lights up the place. Whether it’s a show or he’s just walking. He was always saying hi to everyone. What a spirit that man was, what a soul.”
Ziggy Marley, son of the late Bob Marley, recalled his last conversation with Toots, saying they shared their mutual respect for each other’s musicality and creativity. He shared that he told Toots how much he loved him and they laughed together. He described him as “the Legendary Toots Hibbert” and added, “He was a father figure to me. His spirit and his music fills us w/his energy. I will never forget him. RIP MIGHTY & powerful NYAH FYAH BALL” (which is another way of saying “great one”).
Reggae artists Shaggy, Buju Banton, Tessanne Chin and Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records, all felt compelled to pay homage to Frederick Nathaniel Hibbert. Many say his craft paved the way for reggae music.
R.I.P.
