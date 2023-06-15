In this age of technological advances, you would think that the outlook for the world is all positive and the best is yet to come, right? Not quite! One thing that is getting the attention of scientists in the Caribbean is the disappearance of beaches. Who would have thought that the one common resource that attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year, the pristine beaches, would begin to disappear?

As the world’s weather pattern continues to change, more and more people all over the Caribbean have to make some life-changing decisions. As their natural resources are diminishing, some are relocating from the Caribbean to other parts of the world that are less susceptible to the weather.

