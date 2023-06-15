In this age of technological advances, you would think that the outlook for the world is all positive and the best is yet to come, right? Not quite! One thing that is getting the attention of scientists in the Caribbean is the disappearance of beaches. Who would have thought that the one common resource that attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year, the pristine beaches, would begin to disappear?
As the world’s weather pattern continues to change, more and more people all over the Caribbean have to make some life-changing decisions. As their natural resources are diminishing, some are relocating from the Caribbean to other parts of the world that are less susceptible to the weather.
This is the case in Puerto Rico, which was blessed with 700 miles of beaches. Since Hurricane Maria in 2017, it has been confirmed that the island has lost 60 miles of beaches due to erosion. This loss is felt in Ricon, Caba Rojo, Isabela and Vieques, which are all tourist destinations.
The disappearance of the beaches has threatened homes and businesses. Some no longer exist because the earth’s movement has caused the collapse of buildings throughout the island. Many Puerto Ricans have had a rude awakening that they don’t see any sign of rescue rangers coming from the United States even though they are a U.S. territory.
Puerto Rico’s electrical grid may have to be replaced. There is not enough electricity for the island to function normally. Thousands of Puerto Ricans are packing their bags and leaving the country in waves.
Will Puerto Rico recover? Will it be possible to rebuild? Is this another Caribbean Island that will be constantly crippled by forces of nature that they cannot control? Is global warming to be blamed for the vicious storms that now plague the Caribbean?
According to a recent World Bank report, 56% of the population of 3.2 million people live in coastal municipalities, making Puerto Rico highly vulnerable to hazards, particularly people who are economically challenged, less prepared, and live in inequitable social conditions such as terrible infrastructure (roads), which limits access to services. Flood-prone, mountainous areas are continuously exposed to landslides triggered by torrential rainfall.
Furthermore, the report pointed out that “The coastal zone of the San Juan Metropolitan Area as well as other coastal areas is where most modern conveniences such as hotels, essential infrastructure, and electric power plants are located (some power plants are less than 160 feet from the waterline and less than six feet above sea level). Rapid urbanization that occurred during past decades has drastically covered Puerto Rico’s watersheds with impervious surfaces.”
The Puerto Rico Climate Change Council (PRCCC) which was put in place in November 2010, has been working to assess Puerto Rico’s vulnerabilities and recommend strategies to rescue the changing landscape. Based on data gathered from 30 of the 44 coastal municipalities, the PRCCC concluded that Puerto Rico's climate coastal communities, infrastructure, wildlife and ecosystems are already severely impacted by global, regional and island weather and oceanographic conditions and the damage cannot be reversed.
The Associated Press reported in April that Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi, declared a state of emergency to fight the backlash of continuous coastal erosion. The government is setting aside $105 million in federal funds to implement nearly two-dozen measures to offset the ongoing loss of land and minimize its effects.
The measures include relocating homes away from the coastline, creating artificial reefs, planting mangrove trees and adding sand to beaches. The island’s Department of Natural Resources also was ordered to create a new protocol to deal with coastal erosion and update its coastal zone management plan.
Pierluisi said he would not rule out a moratorium on coastal zone construction, but only for certain areas. Other actions include the creation of a task force charged with coming up with additional ideas to fight coastal erosion and the demolition of abandoned coastal structures.
Experts warn that future storms will be more powerful and occur more frequently.
