Who would have guessed that the conch that sustains livelihood in Caribbean islands such as the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands (including Conch Island) would begin to disappear.
The Bahamas is the conch capital of the world. According the nassauparadiseisland website, “conch (pronounced “konk”) is the national food of the Bahamas and a true Bahamian specialty. The conch is the crowning glory of the Bahamian coat of arms as it is perched at the very top to signify the marine life of the Bahamas.
The conch is a shellfish that is very similar to a mix of salmon and a crab, or similar to escargot, scallops, or crayfish. Although there are many varieties of conch throughout the world, the queen conch is the most common type found and served in the Bahamas."
Growing up in the Caribbean I was not a conch eater but I was fascinated with the beautiful pink conch shells that were often used as planters on the verandahs in my neighborhood. In other instances, conch shells were used as bookends in libraries. During celebrations, men and boys would blow the shells as loud as trumpets.
The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) is a Bahamian non-profit foundation established in 1993. Their mission is to promote the conservation of the Bahamian marine environment that sustains a way of life. Their literature points out that conch is "an important part of the shallow water ecosystems of the Bahamas. The livelihoods of fishermen, vendors, restaurant owners, seafood wholesalers and processors depend on healthy conch populations. As a fishery resource, conch contributes over $5 million to the economy annually.”
Local fishermen in the Bahamas whose livelihood has depended on easy access to conch have become very concerned about the future outlook. Online articles say fishermen have to travel as far as 30 sea miles to find conch and they are not as plentiful as they used to be. Some experts blame overfishing, while others blame global warming since the warmer waters may destroy the animal’s shell. Global warming may also affect conch migrating patterns.
Could the days of enjoying conch fritters, conch salad, a cracked conch sandwich, some conch soup or conch creole be numbered? Journalists have been reporting on the threat of the disappearing conch for many years. In 2018, one Bahamian reporter wrote that she had been in tune with the seriousness of the disappearance of the conch population in the area surrounding the island for some time. She warned that without intervention soon, “the Bahamas will suffer a similar fate as that of Bermuda, the Florida Keys and elsewhere where the species have disappeared.”
A 2019 article written for National Geographic magazine by writer Sarah Gibbens detailed how research has shown that conch, “which are a vital part of the Bahamian economy and culture,” were having difficulty reproducing because of overfishing and because the laws governing fisheries were not tough enough.
BREEF studies have shown that a healthy conch population needs more than about 50 mature, adult conchs within about 2½ acres to successfully reproduce, but recent counts show less than 10 conch per hectare within the Bahamas. Conch are not mature enough to reproduce until they are about 4 years old, with a thickly formed shell lip of no less than 15mm, or a little over a half-inch.
This is astonishing but enlightening information.
BREEF plans to continue informing the public about the island’s marine environment and the threats to its oceans and coral reefs. They hope that the locals will be motivated to get involved in projects to protect these critical resources and restore the ecosystem so that conch and other sea life can thrive.
