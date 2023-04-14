Measuring a conch shell

A conch fisher shows how to measure a conch shell to know if it's mature enough to be harvested in McLean's Town, Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas. — AP Photo/David Goldman

 David Goldman

Who would have guessed that the conch that sustains livelihood in Caribbean islands such as the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands (including Conch Island) would begin to disappear.

The Bahamas is the conch capital of the world. According the nassauparadiseisland website, “conch (pronounced “konk”) is the national food of the Bahamas and a true Bahamian specialty. The conch is the crowning glory of the Bahamian coat of arms as it is perched at the very top to signify the marine life of the Bahamas.

