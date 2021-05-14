The Caribbean islands always seem to be in a state of recovery nowadays.
During a meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in October 2017, Dr. Jim Kim, president of the World Bank Group, made a statement that was right on point: “In previous decades, a person in the Caribbean could generally expect to experience one Category 5 hurricane in their lifetime, but the people of the Caribbean have just experienced two Category 5 storms in just over two weeks. For many of these small island nations every town, every street, every person has been affected by these storms. These kinds of events not only deliver a setback for the 40 million people living in the region, but also pose a real threat for the economic development of small economies and the economy of the entire region. In the face of such frequent and severe climatic events, the question today is not whether a new disaster will take place, but when and how bad will it be.”
He is absolutely right.
The Caribbean region has been pummeled over and over again in the past four years. Governments have been broadsided with a new catastrophe whilst in the midst of cleaning up from the previous catastrophe. Like most Third World countries, these Caribbean nations continue to grapple with recovery and preparedness for the next big disaster.
A prime example of a country still trying to recover from what seemed to be the unrecoverable is Barbuda, the sister island of Antigua. Barbuda was devastated by Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Back then we reported that almost all of the buildings on the island were flattened and abandoned donkeys were roaming about Barbuda in herds and breeding at an alarming rate. Because of their increased population they were eating all the shrubbery. Environmentalists feared that if this continued the donkeys would destroy the ecosystem.
Today, the 1,600 people who returned to Barbuda are still struggling to rebuild. They are still living in a settlement because they do not have the means to repair or reconstruct what is left of their homes. Their schools, banks, stores are barely functional. They still have problems with consistently accessing water and electricity.
An even bigger problem for them is that their government is making every effort to overturn communal land ownership that has been in place since slavery in 1834 and replace it with the freehold sale or privatization of land ownership. This means that they would no longer own the land that has been passed down from generation to generation.
The Antigua and Barbuda parliament has already passed a bill to do just that and already has a deal underway with a developer to build a hotel that they feel will generate revenue to completely restore the island. The locals say that they do not want the hotel development to destroy the natural ecosystem of the island and destroy their way of life in the process. In addition, they say they need jobs but not the jobs of servants and cleaning toilets.
Right now, the government and the residents are at an impasse.
A similar scenario is playing out on St. Martin, another island that was in the path of Hurricane Irma in September 2017. They are also struggling to recover. They also had damages upwards of a billion dollars. President Emmanuel Macron of France, which still owns St. Martin, immediately promised to come to their aid. As reported in the news over two years later, “Saint-Martin’s slow, if steady, recovery shows just how difficult coming back from a hurricane can be on a small island, with challenges that go well beyond just the size of financial aid packages.”
The residents hung on to the promise from Macron and he has delivered more than half-million in aid but experiencing one disaster after another can be draining for the mother country, which continues to question the feasibility of rebuilding a better and a stronger St. Martin. With more powerful storms looming on the horizon, should they rebuild?
The top French official has had the buildings on the island surveyed and said she wants to ramp up the building codes to require more stormproof construction in the coastal low-lying areas that are most at risk for future storms. When the residents heard this statement, it gave rise to fear that they may be forced to forfeit property that has been in their family for generations because they cannot afford to meet the new codes. Some suspect that the government is planning to seize their property, especially the prime real estate on the waterfront, to be sold to wealthy developers.
Sounds familiar? Maybe the people of Barbuda and St. Martin need to come together and brainstorm to come up with a strategy that will address all of their needs.
