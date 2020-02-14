In the wake of the recent impeachment spectacle that took place in the United States, the news is abuzz with scathing commentary from President Donald Trump on how the Democrats got what they deserved.
We all knew what the outcome was going to be. Even the Democrats knew that, as the Republicans cried foul (as they have been doing all along) and voted not to impeach. But Democrats in the House of Representatives decided to proceed to a Senate trial anyway.
I don’t know how many of you remember this but back when Trump was elected, he said that he could shoot someone in Time Square in New York and nobody would do anything about it. What bold confidence. That seems to be the way of politicians around the world.
Politicians are politicians wherever you go. Whether you are in the Caribbean, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, China, France or any other country — whether a world power or emerging nation. The population has complaints of corruption against the politicians who are running their national and local governments.
In a recent survey by transparency.org in Latin America and the Caribbean, most people feel that corruption is on the rise in their country.
The Global Corruption Barometer is a measure of citizens’ opinion from around the globe on how they view corruption and what kind of experiences they have had with bribery in their community. The survey collected data from questionnaires answered by 17,000 citizens from 18 countries across the region.
According to the transparency.org report, “This edition of the GCB also gathered data on gendered forms of corruption, and on corruption related to elections, such as vote-buying and fake news.”
Yes, fake news. Does that ring a bell?
Looks like Trump is setting a trend for politicians to claim fake news all over the world. How ironic is that. We’ve seen how time and time again, he has disrespected women without any consequences.
President William Jefferson Clinton was impeached for lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. So let’s see, he lied about having an affair with an intern, a subordinate. I’ve always wished that I could have said to those Republicans, “Let he that is without sin cast the first stone.”
If Trump was embroiled in the exact same scenario, we all know that every excuse would be made as to why that kind of behavior does not come up to the point of being impeachable.
Women in the Caribbean and Latin American are the caregivers of their families but they do not have the same opportunity as their male counterparts to hold high-paying positions. They often have to compromise themselves to obtain favors from their local politicians, like getting their children a better education and government health services.
Sextortion is a word that is used to describe the scenario when politicians will exchange government services for sex. According to the survey 1 in 5 people has either experienced sextortion or knows someone who has experienced it.
But the report also found that 71% of people surveyed said sextortion only happens occasionally. So, it seems that some are in denial. This type of sexism usually happens in Third World or emerging countries.
This GCB Survey showed that in the Caribbean and Latin America corruption usually spikes during election time. The data showed that in the last five years, 1 in 4 people were offered a bribe if they would vote for a specific politician in national or local elections.
Most who were surveyed (65%) said that their governments were not being run by the person who was elected but rather by private companies and individuals that supported the politician during their campaign. The politician promised a favor to get the funds to win.
The report found that the majority of the people surveyed said that they fear retaliation from politicians or local law enforcement if they report corruption. We all know that when it comes to the political arena, the GOBN is still in force.
What is that you say? The GOBN is the “good old boy network.”
Bureaucracy is still alive and well; meaning that there are those who get into powerful positions who want to keep their countries in the 1800s and who continue to believe that the rich get richer and the poor should have babies. Same old crap, different day.
