Peter Pan is a household name all over the world. Many Caribbean readers may have read the Peter Pan stories, and even watched Peter Pan cartoons or just heard the name mentioned.
This is about a lost boy who never grows up. Historically, the character of Peter Pan has always been portrayed by a white person until an American movie director by the name of Benh Zeitlin decided he would be different and cast a non-Caucasian in the starring role. Zeitlin’s long, deliberate search for a new face to star as Peter Pan in the new Disney movie “Wendy” paid off, because it led him to the island of Antigua and Barbuda and to 5-year-old Yashua Mack.
A writer by the name of Gemma Handy wrote an article for BBC about Zeitlin’s search. The article described the New York director’s quest for a child who lived a lifestyle like Peter Pan in a similar environment and was also naturally talented. This was not an easy task.
According to Handy, during the audition phase, Zeitlin’s crew evaluated at least 1,500 young people but the shoe just did not fit any of them. He said that they had a lot of trouble finding the one kid that fit the bill because kids in modern societies don’t live that way anymore.
“Their imagination is routed through phone screens,” said the 37-year-old director who won much acclaim in 2013, including two Academy Award nominations, for “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”
Zeitlin said that since the original Peter Pan was set in a Caribbean landscape, he traveled throughout the region to find the right backdrop for the movie. While in Antigua, he struck up a friendship with a local who gave him a tour of the islands and that is how he happened to stumble on this Rastafarian Village.
In her article, Handy described the path that led to Mack’s Rastafarian village in Antigua and Barbuda where Zietlin’s dream became a reality. The road was typical of the nation’s countryside. They had to maneuver an island road that was unpaved and overgrown with shrubbery. The journey over “a crater packed road” of potholes was rough but he eventually did arrive in the village, described by him as rustic and unspoiled — exactly what the doctor ordered. Several homes made from plywood with vegetable gardens around them are what greeted him.
Knowing that he wanted a Peter Pan who experienced living in this type of terrain, he decided to put feelers out in the Village. During a role play with some of the children in the village, he was especially taken by the way that Mack “naturally fell into character.”
Although young Mack had never acted before, Zeitlin knew that he would not find a child better suited for the part. And with a black child cast in the role, he had an opportunity to address the racism and sexism that he felt the original Peter Pan movies portrayed.
“Any kid that was already on track to be an actor wouldn’t have been right for Peter. I wanted a child with a mischievous, wild spirit, who lived among nature and loved to be outside,” Zeitlin told the BBC.
He acknowledged that when he found the child, he had already reconciled himself to the fact that he may have to settle to fill the role.
Except for a handful of scenes shot in the Rastafarian village in Antigua, most of the scenes from “Wendy” were shot on the neighboring island of Montserrat, which was largely abandoned many years ago after a volcanic eruption.
The production crew could only reach the island by first flying into Antigua and taking a boat. Just to give an insight into how much goes into a movie before it is ready for the public, the producers for this movie spent two years figuring out how to film the scenes in an active volcano zone.
As a result of all that hard work, a Rastafarian child star was born into the iconic role of Peter Pan, and “Wendy” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival before the coronavirus pandemic hit its full stride.
So if you are looking for a distraction while stuck at home during the virus restrictions, check out “Wendy” and Mack’s performance first-hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.