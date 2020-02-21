It is a fact that immigrants are very vital to the Philadelphia economy and many other economies throughout the United States. Another truth of the matter is that immigrants are not taking jobs from American-born citizens, they are not committing crimes, and they are not plundering and pillaging the 50 states, as some politicians would have you to believe.
On the contrary, they are providing much-needed, cheap labor in the farming industry and filling critical jobs that other citizens do not want. They are also creating jobs.
For instance, Caribbean immigrants within the Philadelphia area have opened businesses or entered into careers that range from owning restaurants to heading accounting and law firms to starting car repair, hair salon, shipping and mini mart enterprises — just to name a few.
According to the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians, 46% of immigrants in the state are more likely to become entrepreneurs in the United States in comparison to U.S.-born citizens. Philadelphia can count 46,337 entrepreneurs who are immigrants.
In that same report, 79% of the immigrants are of working age while 63% of U.S.-born citizens are of working age. In 2017, immigrants residing in Philadelphia paid $7.4 billion in federal, state and local taxes. They also had spending power worth $19.3 billion.
From the outside looking in, successful immigrant business owners may garner criticism because some believe that the federal government gives money to them as start-ups. This is not true in many cases, especially for Caribbean immigrants.
The truth is that many immigrant entrepreneurs do the research required to find grants and funding available to any small business — they capitalize on putting in the legwork. These business owner also have an advantage as they often have cultural ties and find niches in the immigrant community to market their products.
Trinidadian entrepreneurs can reach out to Trinidadian friends and family members who will patronize their businesses, Jamaicans to Jamaicans, Vincentians to Vincentians and then they reach out to the broader Caribbean community.
They also have the support of a large group of family members and if necessary, they can pool their funds together to create a springboard for their business. This is an example of the kind of networking that works effectively in the immigrant community.
There is no mystery behind their success stories.
President Donald Trump has on many occasions characterized immigrants as criminals. His statements to the news media paints all immigrants with the same brush. Yes there are bad apples in the bunch but most immigrants are law-abiding, hard-working citizens whose goal is to educate their children so that the next generation may be in a better financial position.
Yes there are a number of individuals from the Caribbean who may have chosen to sell marijuana, especially in the 1980s and ‘90s. A few may have gotten involved in other petty crimes. But, that is not who we are. The majority of us are focused on uplifting our families; making a better life for our children in this country, giving our relatives back home a helping hand and bettering our community. Is that a crime?
The Caribbean Festival Committee, also known as Caribbean American Association of Philadelphia, awards scholarships to students of Caribbean descent, provides aid to families experiencing hardship, raises funds for hurricane relief, partners with other organizations to make a difference and educates the community about the Caribbean culture.
The fact that Caribbean immigrants have put together these organizations in Philadelphia and elsewhere throughout the country — that make a difference in the lives of others — is proof that we are people who are vested in the well-being of the communities in which we live.
Look beyond the sensationalism on the TV. Get to know the immigrants in your community and get to know the facts.
