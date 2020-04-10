Easter is one of the most celebrated holidays in the Caribbean. It is a time when cultural traditions are practiced. Unfortunately, this year some of these traditional activities have been cancelled due to our common enemy — the coronavirus.
What are some of the Easter activities that are affected?
Throughout the Caribbean, Easter Monday is the day for family get-togethers and parties, many of which take place on the beach. The traditions of Barbados, such as the Oistin’s Fish Festivals, kite flying and Good Friday services, will not be taking place this year. In Grenada, the Easter processions would have included beautiful floats decorated with fresh flowers and silver and golden metal works, the traditional gatherings to feast on salt fish and mackerel dishes on Good Friday — all have been canceled. In the Bahamas, Easter is a four-day weekend of observances that include Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, lots of parties and Easter Egg hunts on the beach, traditional baked ham dishes, conch, peas and rice, hot cross buns — not this year.
Caribbean Americans across the United States have adopted the Easter traditions of this country, but they continue to observe the many cultural traditions of their homelands as well. The focal point of these traditions is attending church services. This is the most important part of Easter observances in the Caribbean and the United States, but this year the commemoration of this sacred event will still be observed by churches and their congregants through electronic media.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth on him should not perish but have everlasting life,” John 3:16.
Many Christians — and (some non-Christians) — know this passage by heart. We will be celebrating the redemption that we have been given by the breaking of the body of Christ and the shedding of his blood. But this year our sadness is threefold: We are saddened by the suffering of Jesus Christ; we are saddened because we cannot come together as a church family and share in this experience; and we are saddened because many of our Caribbean brothers and sisters are grief-stricken as they mourn the loss of their loved ones due to the coronavirus.
And to compound it all, imagine the agony of not being able to travel back because flights have been grounded. Like in the U.S., people cannot gather for funerals.
In the Caribbean, the main driver of the economy is non-existent right now. Tourism has been shut down. Many people are laid off and are cash poor and food poor. There is no unemployment to apply for. Only the Lord knows how they are making ends meet.
They say that adversity gives birth to greatness. Online news and newspapers have reported that an invention of a locally produced 3D reusable face shield in Jamaica could be the answer to the shortage of protective gear for doctors and nurses who are treating the COVID-19 patients. Well this young man in Jamaica by the name of Yekini Wallen-Bryan, the CEO of the tech company Pre-Labs, has been working on developing a ventilator and a face shield mask. He is collaborating with engineers and scientists around the world
There is another silver lining in this dark cloud. This confinement and quarantine is an opportunity for all hard-working people who do not get enough rest, to rest. This is time to reflect on our lives. Now we can meditate, listen and hear from God. He wants to have a talk with us. And when it all clears, we must seek his wisdom and find our purpose in this life.
Let’s face it, this Easter is unlike any Easter that we have seen in our lifetime. But being the strong Caribbean people that we are, I know that we have the courage and the strength to rise above our circumstances. We are resilient (we likkle but we tallawah). Most of us were raised on Christian principles and we know without a doubt where our strength lies. We cannot assemble in our churches, and we may feel alone but we must remember that our God is always with us and reliance on him gives us encouragement.
