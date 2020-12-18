Because of the negativity surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, many of our Caribbean brothers and sisters, as well as our African-American brothers and sisters, have been skeptical about taking it.
Caribbean people are asking the same question as most African Americans: Is the vaccine safe for us? Was there enough testing and are there any side effects? Other vaccines have taken years to produce so how is it possible that scientists are introducing the COVID vaccine so quickly, in such a short period of time?
Regardless of all the skepticism one brave sister in New York, stepped up and took the vaccine. Who is this trailblazer? She is a proud Jamaican who came to this country as a young adult, filled with dreams and aspirations of becoming a medical professional.
Today, Sandra Lindsay is the director of critical care nursing at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center. She told the New York Times that she took the vaccine because she wanted to lead by example.
If that statement sounds familiar, that is because our parents and teachers, back home, drilled that saying in our brains all of our lives. So, when the senior management team at the Long Island hospital asked for volunteers Sister Sandra Lindsay stepped up to the plate and raised her hand. I imagine that she might have had a tiny bit of hesitation; but she had reconciled that by the time that she volunteered.
The second in line to receive the vaccine in this country is a son of Haitian immigrants, Dr. Yves Duroseau.
Duroseau who heads up emergency medicine at Lennox Hospital in Manhattan, was quoted in the news saying that we have to “fear the virus more than we fear the vaccine.”
Both Duroseau and Lindsay lost their aunts, uncles and friends to the virus and saw it as their duty and as a tribute to their lost loved ones to set fear and anxiety aside to get the ball rolling in vaccinating Americans.
How ironic is it that with all of the anti-immigrant and anti-Black sentiment running deep in the veins of haters in this country, Lindsay is the first American, first female, first woman of color and first (Jamaican) immigrant to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the United States and New York.
Trump tweeted "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" I wonder if he realizes that several immigrants who are medical professionals all over this country thought it not robbery to step up.
What is pretty mind-blowing: that there are people on the internet saying that this is a part of the coronavirus hoax. One theory is that they (whoever they are: the government, the men in black, the greedy corporations or the Bill Gates of this world) have commandeered this whole scenario. They found this Black nurse and all these other people of color to take the vaccine in an effort to persuade other Black folks to take what they are referring to as a genetically alter vaccine that will turn us into nanobots.
We spoke to one of our acquaintances (who wants to remain anonymous) who was chocked full of pride and wanted to share the feelings that she experienced as she watched the televised breaking news coverage throughout the day on Dec. 14.
“It was a typical morning in my household,” she said. “I turned on the television in my bedroom as soon as I woke up to listen to the news and I heard the distinct Jamaican accent. I paused to listen to what was going on. I soon realized that Lindsay was sitting in a chair while the vaccine was being administered."
As I listened to my Jamaican sister my heart swelled with pride and I even got a little teary eyed. My mind momentarily drifted into the what-ifs but I quickly decided that I’m not going to dwell on the negative. Watching her, actually made me change my mind about the vaccine. She was setting an example for me!
As Black people, we all understand where the mistrust is coming from. Some folks believe that the vaccines that end up in the white communities will NOT contain the same thing as the vials that end up in Black communities. Some of us are in a “let them take it first and wait to see what happens” mode. I can’t say that I blame them.
If we know our history here in the U.S., we have long heard about prisoners being used as guinea pigs (lab rats) to test out experimental drugs so other American ethnic groups should not act surprise at the reaction of the Black population to this vaccine. But on the other hand, we will have to come to some rationalization of what makes sense based on the statistics that will eventually be reported on the effectiveness of those that were vaccinated.
People, this is about survival.
