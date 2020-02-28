Immigrant smuggler set for his 6th deportation
WILMINGTON, Del. — A man who was arrested in Delaware while transporting undocumented immigrants is being deported from the United States for the sixth time.
The New Journal of Wilmington reported Friday that a federal judge in Delaware sentenced Andres Andres-Juan to time served. He had been in custody for just over 14 months.
Andres-Juan was convicted of transporting 11 migrants that he had picked up in New Mexico. He was pulled over by authorities on Interstate 295 near New Castle in December 2018.
Court documents show that Andres-Juan made the trip because he was unable to fully pay his debt to coyotes from a previous trip across the border. So, he agreed to drive undocumented people into the Northeast and South.
Before that trip, records say that Andres-Juan had been deported five times since 2002.
Man gets 32 months for phony document in Cosby-linked case
A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for filing a phony document in a lawsuit related to the Bill Cosby sex assault case.
Federal investigators said that Joseph Johnson wrote to a lawyer for Cosby victim Andrea Constand days after the entertainer’s December 2015 arrest, an email that supported Cosby and questioned Constand’s motives. Shortly afterward, someone hand-delivered a court filing to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, purportedly signed by Constand’s lawyer, with a similar message.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Investigators tracked the filing to Johnson, 48, of Fort Washington, Maryland, and said he had searched for the words “Cosby” and “Constand” over 10,000 times.
Johnson was convicted at trial last year of aggravated identity theft and making false statements. Defense lawyer David Clark said Johnson denies being involved in the filing and told the judge Friday that he is innocent. He said his client may appeal the conviction.
