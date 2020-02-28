St. Louis officer gets 7 years in Russian roulette shooting
CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis police officer accused of accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Nathaniel Hendren, 30, had been scheduled to go to trial March 23 on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The seven-year sentence was the maximum for involuntary manslaughter.
He was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, also a St. Louis police officer, at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere. Hendren’s male partner, also on duty, was at the home, too. Alix, a married military veteran, was off-duty at the time.
“The reckless behavior that took place that early morning has left an unfillable void for her grieving husband, her parents, and a host of loving family and friends,” Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement.
Guinea leader delays vote on contested referendum
CONAKRY, Guinea — The nation’s president has delayed Sunday’s legislative and constitutional referendum vote for two weeks, citing concerns from international observers.
President Alpha Conde, 81, made the announcement late Friday on state television in the wake of the withdrawal of international election observers by the African Union and regional West African economic bloc because of security concerns.
He clarified that only eligible candidates who registered would be valid for legislative elections.
Guineans were meant to vote Sunday on a controversial constitutional referendum that could extend the president’s rule for at least another decade and lead to deeper political violence and more deadly demonstrations.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
