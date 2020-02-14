New Mexico county settles racial profiling lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s largest county has reached a racial profiling settlement with a black woman who was stopped by deputies three times in less than a month but never cited.
Bernalillo County and Sherese Crawford reached a $100,000 settlement agreement in connection with three stops by sheriff’s deputies on Interstate 40 around Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Journal reports.
Crawford was working a temporary assignment in New Mexico as a deportation officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017.
According to her lawsuit, she was stopped once by former deputy Leonard Armijo and twice by deputy Patrick Rael.
Crawford’s lawsuit, filed in late 2017, outlines the explanations she was given for each stop. Two of those — passing on the right side and tailgating — were “incontrovertibly contradicted” by dash camera footage, noted the state’s ACLU legal director, Leon Howard. In the other incident, her rental car’s license plate came back as a “skip,” indicating it could have been stolen but its registration was later confirmed.
A review of 82 Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops on Interstate 40 between January and July 2017 found that 17% of the motorists who were stopped were black, according to a letter from Howard. However, about 2.6% of New Mexico’s population is black.
Gunmen kill 21 villagers during raid in central Mali
BAMAKO, Mali — Gunmen killed at least 21 people early Friday in central Mali in a village that suffered a massive attack last year, the government said.
The gunmen attacked the village of Ogossagou in the Bankass circle in the central Mopti region, the government said. The attackers burned homes and looted livestock, it said.
Mali’s government condemned the attack, saying it will investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.
The U.N. mission in Mali said it sent a quick reaction force to the village, where several were also wounded. It also provided air support to prevent further attacks and evacuate the wounded.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
