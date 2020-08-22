Did you know that the banana is one of the most important fruit crops in the world? Yeh mon! Even though bananas are grown only in the tropical regions of the world, this important fruit is enjoyed worldwide in its ripened form because of its flavor and nutritional value. Most Caribbean people also love to eat a nice ripe, firm and sweet banana but when they sit down to enjoy a meal, a side dish of green bananas whether boiled, baked, steamed or fried can be just what the doctor ordered.
The ripe or green banana, from the same family of the plantain, called Musa acuminate or Musa balbisiana is a good source of several vitamins and minerals, primarily potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. One banana can provide nearly 10 percent of your daily fiber requirement.
Green Bananas are a staple in the diet of Caribbean people. When green bananas are cooked, they are the Caribbean’s comfort food just like white potatoes in the United States. People often confuse green bananas with green plantains. (This is also another fruit that is eaten in the Caribbean). Plantains are a part of the banana family so to the untrained eye, they look very much alike. However, the taste, texture and size of plantains are completely different. A green plantain is about twice the size of a banana. For example, unlike green bananas plantains are longer on the bottom while bananas have a more rounded shape.
Now I know most of you are probably saying, “OMG, how do you eat a green banana.” Well a green banana is not for everyone and cannot be eaten in its raw state. It must be cooked. It is one of those foods that is an acquired taste for most, especially when it is boiled. The taste is somewhat comparable to a baked potato but with a twist. I like my green bananas either boiled, to eat with some curried chicken, or fried as chips for a snack.
Green bananas are best with stewed or curried chicken, fish, pork or beef stews. It can be coupled with the rice and peas as a side dish.
Although green bananas are eaten throughout the Caribbean the recipes will vary depending on the island. In St Lucia for instance, green bananas are called “green figs” hence the national dish is “green fig and saltfish.” In preparing this dish the green figs/bananas are peeled and boiled until softened. The salt fish is also boiled to remove the excess salt. It is crumbled into bite size chunks and sautéed with coconut oil, and a mixture of chopped bell peppers, onions, chives, and grated garlic. Fresh thyme, black pepper and parsley are added and then served with boiled “green figs” as the starch. St Lucians prepare this special dish on weekends and especially for “Creole Day Festival which is held in October.
In Grenada, the national dish is known as “oil down.” Oil down is a one pot recipe of which the green banana flavor is like non other. This popular dish is usually prepared over an open fire while spending some family time on the beach. For this recipe it is suggested that a large pot is used. The ingredients include green bananas, breadfruit, yam, dumplings, taro leaves, turmeric, carrots, hot peppers, thyme, basil, celery, chives, garlic, salted herring, cod and pork. These ingredients are cooked in a pot with coconut milk until tender; then the family can dig in and eat!
A popular Jamaican dish is banana porridge. This is a breakfast food that is like oatmeal. Banana porridge is made with the following ingredients 3 green banana fingers, 1 ½ cups evaporated milk, 4 cups water, ½ cup flour, ½ teaspoon salt, 4 tablespoons sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon to taste, 1 teaspoon vanilla. Peel green bananas and cut in small pieces to place in a blender, add milk and salt and blend together. In a large saucepan add water and bring to a boil then add the blended green banana mix. Stir mixture as it simmers to avoid lumps. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes then add sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon then serve.
If you love to experience foods from other cultures and you are open-minded to trying new things, first try frying your own green bananas. Go to the local Caribbean store and buy fresh green bananas. It’s better than buying the prepackaged ones in a bag on the grocery store shelf. Later on, you can kick it up a notch and try a recipe from one of the islands listed above.
If you don’t feel like cooking it yourself, you can ask one of your Caribbean friends to make it for you or buy it from a local Caribbean restaurant.
