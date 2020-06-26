The weather in the United States is getting warmer and warmer. Not only are the yawdies getting homesick but many Americans are getting cabin fever from being confined at home due to pandemic restrictions. They are all ready for a Caribbean vacation.

The yawdies are tormented because they yearn to be with family back in the islands while the tourists just want to lay on the beaches and look at the blue skies, turquoise waters, coconut trees swaying in the breeze and enjoy the luxurious accommodations. Their bags are packed, and they are ready to go.

But with everything going on around the world, the question then becomes is it safe? Is it safe to travel to the Caribbean this year?

According to all of the Caribbean news reports, the answer is a resounding yes; however, there are certain restrictions.

By the end of June, a majority of the Caribbean will be open for business and vacationers. Caribbean Currents has confirmed that the following tourists’ destinations have already reopened: the Virgin Islands, June 1; Antigua and Barbuda as well as St. Lucia, June 4; Aruba, June 10; along with Bahamas, Jamaica and Puerto Rico, June 15. The Dominican Republic will open on July 1.

Obviously, flights from the United States are now allowed in the listed countries. Upon arrival, passengers will be required to show proof that their results from a COVID–19 test were negative.

However, there is a catch. It is especially important to understand that the proof is only accepted if the test was conducted 48 hours prior to arrival.

Wearing of a face mask and practicing social distancing are a given, just as in the United States and elsewhere. For most of the islands, there is also restrictions on the number of people allowed at gathering and a 50% capacity of patrons at restaurants and bars.

A video is circulating of a New Orleans couple who recently traveled to Jamaica and decided to share their experience of going through the COVID-19 screening process at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. They explained on social media that three days prior to travelling to Jamaica, they had to complete an online form in order to get permission to enter the country. After landing they were greeted by masked workers who escorted them to a table where information was shared about quarantining when entering Jamaica. They emphasized that everyone wore masks, from the passengers who got on the plane and every worker on the ground.

The table where they sat for this first verification process had plastic covered chairs. Each time a person got up from the table, it was sprayed, and the plastic was immediately replaced. Passengers were sprayed with sanitizer as they continued to the Customs area. The couple also was given a coronavirus test before leaving the airport.

They were instructed to download an App on their cellphones. It included a COVID message from Prime Minister Andrew Holness. There was a parish by parish report of people who contracted the potentially deadly global virus and how many people survived or died. The primary feature of App is the “check-in” tracker that tracked their movement throughout the country. After downloading the App, they went through Customs. Their bags were taken and placed in a holding area. At this point they were given a card and escorted to the section where arriving passengers were given the coronavirus test.

You would think that the couple would have felt frustrated with all of the checkpoints. On the contrary, they said that it gave them a sense of security; they felt safer than they did in the U.S. because they could see that everyone was complying with the government mandates. Temperatures were checked, even in shopping areas. Every person in public wore masks. And they knew that if they had a tracking App, then all the other visitors were being screened and tracked as well.

The number of coronavirus cases in each Caribbean country is very low. Some have attributed a slight spike was due to infected visitors from high-risk countries.

A recent article states that government officials in Jamaica are in discussion about a virus test fee for visitors.

If you plan a trip to the Caribbean, research your destination on the internet. When you are clear ab out the policies and requirements, pack your bags and include an extra helping of patience.