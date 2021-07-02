Netball is a game like basketball that is extremely popular in the Caribbean. While most high school boys in the Caribbean played football (soccer) the girls played netball.
Many people might think that netball is a variation of volleyball, but it’s not. The game is so similar to basketball that it has also been known as “women’s basketball.”
Netball was first played by women in England in the 1800s. The game’s popularity spread throughout the British colonies, which included the majority of the English-speaking Caribbean countries. Today young Caribbean women continue to play a good game of netball just for fun but also at the professional competition level.
Basketball and netball are similar in that players pass the ball between team members to get the ball to the net of the opposing team, shoot the ball through the net and score. Unlike basketball, however, netball is a non-contact sport. Players never touch one another and must be always at least 3 feet away from the ball. Hitting the ball out of an opponent’s hand, for instance, is a no-no and is reason for a penalty. The playing positions in netball are goalkeeper, goal defense, wing defense, center, wing attack, goal attack and goal shooter. Each position has an assigned space and function. If there is a violation, a penalty pass or penalty shot is called.
Caribbean men always reminisce about their cricket and football (soccer) days, when their team rallied their school to victory! Female netball players, on the other hand, rarely brag about their playing days. But their eyes light up when they talk about how fit they were when they had the cardiovascular and respiratory stamina to play the fast-paced game.
Janet White expressed these sentiments as she shared the rules of netball and reminisced about the good old days when she represented not just Queens High School but also made the Jamaica National Team. She played the goal attack position in high school and wing attack for the national team.
“Netball had no financial gains for me, but it taught me to be a team leader as I was the captain at Queens," she said. "Netball taught me self-confidence and greatly helped me in college when I was pursuing my MSN and MBA degrees.”
But the sport is struggling to survive among other popular sports because of lack of funding and sponsorship.
Marva Lindsay, an alumni of Arden High School in Kingston, Jamaica, reflected on playing back home. “One of the main issues in promoting netball is that there are no financial sponsors or scholarships even though netball is the most-played female sport in the Caribbean,” she explained.
“Netball is a game that I truly love, and I still believe that it is a wonderful game. It’s fast-paced, encourages fitness and activity all year round, and there is the opportunity to travel,” she said. “My emigration to the United States did not kill my love for the game.”
Lindsay and other players formed a netball team in the Tampa, Florida, area where she resides and works as a teacher, and the team has entered several tournaments. Lindsay said she is still in touch with her high school netball coach and mentor, Margaret Beckford, who is now in her 90s and still encourages her.
Countries that have participated at the Netball World Cup and World Netball Championships include Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Wales and Zambia.
What will the game of netball look like after COVID-19? Will the Caribbean Netball Association be able to function? Will organizers be able to rally the financial support that they need to keep the sport alive?
This is a dying sport. Maybe we women will have to step up and put our dollars together and support the game so that Caribbean females will be able to experience it in the future.
