Prior to COVID-19, many people had a Caribbean cruise on their bucket list as a must-do in the future. For others, cruising to the Caribbean had become a lifestyle.

For experienced cruisers, stepping on to a cruise ship is enough to cause an adrenaline rush. The thought of having loads of fun activities, exotic foods and drinks, music, dancing, entertainment and being pampered the whole trip keeps them coming back for more. They have become addicted to the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, the white sandy beaches and most of all experiencing a different culture each time the ship docks on another shore. Some folks looked forward to celebrating special occasions such as weddings, wedding anniversaries, college graduations, special birthdays or family reunions on a cruise.

Ailene Reed said that, being from Jamaica, she had always wanted to go on a Caribbean cruise to see other islands. In 2000, she did, choosing a Carnival Cruise Line ship called the Fascination. The name alone makes you want to go on board.

Reed recalls that she and her family were all pumped up to head out to sea on the eight-day cruise. Their ship sailed out every night to dock the next morning on another island. Shopping and beach hopping from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to St. Martin to Barbados and other islands was her dream vacation.

“Whatever you wanted, whatever your heart desired, it was on the ship,” said Reed. “Whatever time of the day or night, you could go to a club, a casino, go shopping, dancing, swimming, snorkeling, games and waterslides for the kids, etc. ... There were special nights to dress in formal wear and dine in lavish style with the captain. Great opportunity for families to have an amazing time together.”

Now fast-forward almost 20 years. “Would I take a trip during COVID? OMG, no, absolutely not,” Reed answered. “I remember when they just started reporting a handful of people getting sick on ships. They reported it as some mysterious illness where just a few people got sick. It got to the point where the majority of people on some of the ships were getting sick. They were quarantined and could not get off the ship for months. They were stuck out at sea. What a nightmare.”

Reed said she and some of her college friends had planned to take a Caribbean cruise together but COVID put a monkey wrench in that. “We were super excited about going in 2020, but now I can’t imagine how they would have navigated a safe trip,” she said with a concerned look. “It would be very challenging to participate in activities, especially group activities. Other than when you are in your room or on your private balcony, you are with other people. I don’t know how you could protect yourself. No way would I enjoy being in a situation like that.” She said with hesitation that maybe they will go in 2021.

Cruise ships have made some key changes in order to keep their cruisers safe. Of course they will practice social distancing, like we have been doing in the U.S. In-person muster drills on the ship are no longer in place. A new procedure will allow cruisers to review safety information on the interactive television in their room or on their cell phone. There will be assigned assembly stations where cruisers will get their keycard scanned after all the verifications have been completed.

Cruisers will use their cell phones instead of a key card to open cabin doors and control lighting and air conditioning. In addition, the cell phone will house a cruiser’s boarding pass, and an app will be downloaded for making reservations or purchases on the ship. Those changes will reduce the need for individuals to touch surfaces in public areas and enhance safety. Cruise ships have made a commitment to enhanced cleaning and better ventilation.

Cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean have reported that they had to cancel many routes in the early days of the pandemic. Recent news reports have confirmed that many cruises that were canceled in 2020 have now been rescheduled to the summer of 2021. They look forward to doubling their revenue when people are ready to replace their COVID mindset with much more pleasant memories.