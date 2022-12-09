Even though many Americans embrace new immigrants who arrive in this country, there are those who are not thrilled about it. We have all heard some Americans make really unsavory comments about immigrants because they resent them coming to the United States. They say stuff like, why don’t you go back where you came from. You are in America now, why don’t you act American? You need to learn to speak English and stop talking that stuff, English should be your primary language now. You need to dress American.
They want you to change yourself and become someone totally different. Although immigrants grow to love it here, they still love their homeland. It is an intrinsic part of them. Most immigrants try to preserve their culture because they are proud of where they came from, and they want to pass their traditions on to their children.
According to the Cato Institute, an organization that promotes civil liberties, the stereotype that immigrants "bring with them their bad cultures, ideas, or other factors that will undermine and destroy our economic and political institutions” continues to be perpetuated from generation to generation. The people who say this believe that it “weakens economic growth which means that immigrants will destroy more wealth than they will create over the long run.”
That is not true. Preserving and introducing new cultures into the melting pot, as it is called, should not be looked at as a negative thing. Cato points out that “in reality, immigrants change culture for the better by introducing new ideas, expertise, customs, cuisines and art. Far from erasing the existing culture, they expand it.” And as far as passing on the culture to their children born in America, it’s all good.
Many second-generation Caribbean Americans who have had the opportunity to spend extended periods of time in the Caribbean among family and who have experienced the authentic culture tend to appreciate and treasure that culture all of their lives. They grow to love the dialect and not just understand the meaning of the language but also speak it. And they learn to appreciate what they have in America more at the end of the day.
It is not unusual for Caribbean immigrants to send their children who were born in the United States to families back home for an entire summer break to get a taste of island life. Imagine the peace of mind a single mom can have, knowing that her child is not only with family members but is safe, receiving some TLC and experiencing the Caribbean firsthand.
We spoke to a young man who had the experience that we are talking about. Jay M. smiled as he looked back on the many times he spent his summer vacations visiting family, usually on his dad’s side. He said he learned how to appreciate and love the freedom of playing outdoors. “One year that stands out in my mind was when I visited right before my 10th birthday,” Jay said. “My mom and dad were there so that we could have a birthday party with my cousins. I spent the whole day outside playing with my cousins. We climbed trees, we went down to the river. I remember it like it was yesterday."
Jay said that after two weeks, when his parents were packing to return home, he was not ready to go. He begged them to let him stay longer. They discussed it, and the decision was made that he would stay another two weeks. Well, the two weeks became three, and in the end, he spent eight weeks altogether. “I learned how to iron my own shirt, sew, pick fruits from the trees, make my own Caribbean-style breakfast and bring the cows in from cow-bush. I remember boasting to my friends about waking up at 5 a.m. in the mornings to help my grandfather take care of the cows,” he said and laughed as the memory came back to him.
Upon returning to the United States, Jay was a more independent and confident child. He had developed a new sense of self and a new sense of belonging. He appreciated the modern conveniences of living in America even more. He grew up a well-rounded individual, he enlisted in the military and continues to make positive contributions right here in the U.S. The U.S. is his country and his mother’s birthplace is his second home.
Talk about positive outcome!
If you have not tried sending your children back to the islands to experience at least one summer, to see where you came from, you should consider doing it. It could be an invaluable experience for your child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.