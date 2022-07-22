“How far would you travel to find a better life? What if the journey took weeks under difficult conditions? If you answered, ‘Whatever it takes,’ you echo the feelings of the 12 million immigrants who passed through these now quiet halls of Ellis Island from 1892 to 1954. Ellis Island afforded them the opportunity to attain the American dream for themselves and their descendants.”
That is the opening statement on nps.gov, the National Park Service website. The statement gives an introductory peek into what immigrants were willing to do to enter the United States through Ellis Island, located at the mouth of Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. Ellis Island opened in 1892 and served as an immigrant processing station until it closed in 1954.
In the last few years, we have seen an increase of anti-immigrant sentiments and racial tension ramping up across this country that would make civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King roll over in his grave. As a spin-off from last week’s discussion of the U.S. Capitol riot, we asked Caribbean-Americans how they feel about the future of this country.
Devon Roberts, who we interviewed last week, had some compelling thoughts about the America of today versus the America of the 1970s and 1980s. “Today, many Americans believe that we, the immigrants, are changing the culture and values of the United States,” Roberts said. “As a result of these deep-seated resentments, I have seen fears translate into harmful violence against certain ethnic groups. The worst part of it is that politicians seem to be feeding into this growing anti-immigration sentiment. The former president has openly voiced his objections to allowing brown-skinned immigrants into this country.”
Roberts said that from his perspective, the dream of attaining a better life for some new immigrants will probably remain a dream and the feeling of being welcomed and appreciated will feel like a dream from the past. “I hope that we can turn back the clock, or else this country, instead of being a nation of hope, will become a nation of political and economic chaos,” he said as he shook his head.
The anti-immigrant sentiment that Roberts speaks about may be the reason for the death of Peter Spencer. One can only speculate. The account of the story behind Spencer’s death was reported as follows: On Dec. 11, 2021, Peter Spencer was invited to go hunting with a former colleague in Venango County in western Pennsylvania. He never came back from the trip.
Several hours after being dropped off by his fiance, he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh ruled his death a homicide. Rugh told exploreClarion.com that she examined the body and found that Spencer had been shot nine times, once in the mouth, twice in the buttocks, and six times in the chest and abdomen. Spencer was the only non-white person on the hunting trip. And despite overwhelming evidence of homicide and a possible hate crime, no one involved in the incident has been arrested or charged with his murder.
Beverly Moon spoke to us as a spiritual leader and from a place of concern. “I heard about the case in Venango County and I mourn for that family. In observing the drastic changes in the United States and the continued racial attacks on primarily Black men, I must admit that I fear for the lives of the young men in my family,” she said. She expressed frustration with the lack of leadership on the part of our politicians when it comes to what she referred to as the overwhelming gun violence in Philadelphia and other urban areas where minorities are concentrated. “Why are all these high-powered and dangerous weapons available to the ordinary citizen?” she continued. “My fear for our sons only decreases when I speak to the Heavenly Father and ask for a shield of protection around them.”
This coping mechanism is not new, people! So many of our Caribbean matriarchs spent a lot of time on their knees interceding for their families. We must not drop the ball. We have removed God from so many things in this country, but what we fail to realize is that he is the author and finisher of our fate. Through all of our challenges in life, we have to keep in close contact with him.
If you would like to read more about the Peter Spencer case, visit change.org and search the name.
