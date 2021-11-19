Would anyone like a spot of tea? As the cold winter months approach, we West Indian people increase our tea consumption. But back home, even in the hottest temperatures, we West Indians love to have a spot of tea for comfort and good digestion. Right in line with the British tradition, all throughout the English-speaking Caribbean islands, women still enjoy dressing up in their finest, their Sunday best, for afternoon tea.
Afternoon tea is one of the cultural practices that stuck with us from colonial days in the 1600s. When sugar began to be produced through the blood, sweat and tears of slaves in the Caribbean, someone came up with the brilliant idea of using it as an ingredient in their herb drawn tea.
In the Caribbean we use the word tea to refer to a plethora of hot beverages in many forms. For instance, homegrown, homemade chocolate tea (not to be confused with a packet of hot chocolate), bissey tea (made from grated cola nuts that can help remove toxins from your system, with a high concentration of tannic acid that has many antioxidant properties), the more familiar mint tea and ginger tea, and lemongrass (fever grass) tea are all examples of hot beverages consumed in every home across the islands on a regular basis. Growing up in the Caribbean, all of these teas were administered for headaches, belly aches, upset stomach and nausea. Teas were also used for internal cleansing, especially after the mango season (usually in August), just in time for the beginning of the new school year.
The word "tea" is often used instead of "breakfast" for the first meal of the day. This usage also originated during colonial times, when the slaves and other plantation workers would have "tea" at sunrise before going to work. The second "tea" of the day took place in mid-morning.
Tea is also associated with merriment and enjoyment. Tea parties are special Caribbean cultural activities. These formal occasions are primarily orchestrated by women who are dressed for the occasion. I recently read about a family that planned a family reunion and at the core of it was Afternoon Tea. Family members from Canada and the United States were headed to the U.S. Virgin Islands with great anticipation of this event, which seemed much like a great invite to the “Queen’s High Tea.” When the much-anticipated day came, the women arrived in their finest, hats, dresses (long and short), feather boas. They wore what made them feel good. The Queen Hostess used her finest china, teacups, teapots and linen and lace to set the table. The setting was beautiful and steel pan music set the mood. English scones, fruit brochettes and local johnnycakes, along with banana bread and traditional accompaniments of creams and jams, were served with tropical mango melon tea, among other popular choices. Any thought of diets was set aside. The ladies let their hair down and had a wonderful family time.
The tea parties that we have attended here in the Philadelphia area were fundraisers organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Organization of Philadelphia. Attendees purchased tickets ahead of time and a beautifully decorated cake was raffled at the event. The tea parties included entertainment like poetry and an opportunity to introduce a locally written skit that had been rehearsed prior to the event. Attendees had the opportunity to sample different flavors of teas, sandwiches and various desserts.
As my daughter has recently become a first-year college student, I reflect back to a time when life was simpler (long, long ago pre-COVID) when she was in pre-K and we would sit at her Little Tikes table on those small chairs and have our tea time together. We would arrange her miniature tea set on the table, put out our assorted herbal teas, and for the piece de resistance we would put out the ginger snap cookies, muffins, whatever our sweet tooth dictated, and enjoy some mother-daughter bonding time. Those were the good old days.
But, it doesn’t have to stop there! We can still carry on the grand tradition of tea time. If you are retired, invite a group of your sister friends over once or twice a month, dress up, set the table and treat yourselves to a lavish, relaxing get-together that will help you to stay young and create wonderful memories that will last a lifetime.
