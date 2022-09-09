Let’s face it, Haiti is a country that is rarely represented well in the media. When the island is mentioned, the stereotypical norms often flood one’s mind. For example, Haiti is known as a poverty-stricken country, the government is unstable and there are always food shortages. The fact of the matter is that not all Haitians have to eat mud cakes.
So, what does the typical Haitian diet consist of?
Traditionally, the Haitian daily diet consists of rice, corn, millet, yams and beans. For those who can afford it, usually the wealthier individuals, seafood or meat is consumed with their meals. For those who cannot, a pickled cabbage dish with carrot and scotch bonnet pepper soaked in vinegar called Piklis is used as a side dish at almost every meal. Riz et Pois Rouges (rice and beans), the country’s national dish, made with coconut milk and spices is also served as a meal by itself or an accompaniment to a meat.
Like Americans, Haitians love their coffee in the morning. Riz et Pois is often served at lunch. Another option is boiled root vegetables, yams and potatoes, which are also served with a meat dish. Sundays are special, so gratins (meals with grated cheese or bread like macaroni and cheese) are usually served as a part of the meal and special desserts are prepared.
It is not unusual for soup or porridge to be served as an evening meal. When they don’t feel like cooking, some people purchase food like fried pork or barbecued chicken with fried plantains from street vendors.
Like most of the other Caribbean islands, tropical fruits such as avocados, mangoes, pineapples, coconuts and guava are readily available because they are grown all over the island so they are a common staple, especially for a quick snack or a refreshing homemade drink.
The traditional Haitian cuisine has been increasing in popularity in the United States. Several young chefs of Haitian descent, first-generation Haitian Americans have become quite successful in opening their own restaurants and making the dishes that they were raised on.
One chef who has been featured on television and written about often is Gregory Gouridet. Gouridet, who was a finalist on Top Chef season 17 All-Stars LA and the runner-up on Top Chef season 12 in Boston. Gouridet is now the proud owner of Kann, a wood-fire Haitian house in Portland, Oregon, which opened in 2022. The restaurant offers foods from around the world, with featured dishes from his Haitian heritage. He told a reporter at the Portland Eater in 2019 that he feels that chefs like himself have an “obligation and an opportunity to teach people about Haitian culture and history through its food.”
Other Haitian American chefs who have gotten the attention of food critics across the country include Buggah D. Govanah and his wife Chef the Rose who are the owners of We Pâté Different in Miami. They feel that their restaurant and their catering business allows them “to introduce non-Haitian people to Haitian flavors by offering them something familiar.” Sabrina and Shawn Brockman are the owners of Grandchamps Restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. The restaurant gives him the opportunity to cook and showcase his skills since he spent six months learning his mother-in-law’s Haitian recipes before the restaurant opened in 2015. And finally, Chef Nadege Fleurimond, owner of Bunnan, says the restaurant gives her an ongoing opportunity to educate others about her culture. She said she loves to elevate the simplest dishes and introduce them on a whole new level.
There are many other up and coming Haitian American chefs who are doing their thing and bringing a Taste of Haiti to the forefront.
This is just a peek into one facet of the strength and resilience of the Haitian people.
